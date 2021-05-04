New encounter with Alpha Tech





To Immortal Diablo We told you about it during my first alpha tech a few months ago, and earlier, while testing live from Blizzcon. In any case, the final suggestion is an opportunity to set aside the gritty emotions generated by the brand’s mobile appearance and show it to this new iteration of Word Hackers, at least to all the crowd. Was to give. It wasn’t a classic mobile game. True mass production, ready to mark them.

Therefore, returning to the sanctuary for the third time in the portable version adds some details to revive the fire, from the return of the Crusaders to the protection of the plants, and provides a clear confirmation of what was said in the past. I’m sorry. The variety, which has been silently handed over for the past few months, will be one of the leading content on the market. But we must also admit that playing with the knowledge that we need to lose everything was a bit of a restraint on our initial momentum. This has become more of a source of thought than interesting over time. Let’s see why together.

A new class in your hands

Unlike the previous test, where we mainly used barbarians, the Crusaders were the ruling class of this technology, Alpha. The Crusaders were also our choice as the main character of Diablo III, but there were few levels enough to notice the complete transformation of the hero.

From irreparable statue tanks to exaggerated damage machines, the new horses give it great mobility and the ability to create AoE features in virtually any visual playground. And, as if that weren’t enough, it’s subject to constant damage, blindness, and turmoil, and you’ll never run out of stuns and shocks to control a horde of enemies 360 degrees. Also, because the difficulty calibration was down, it was probably the only negative factor in the whole test, so there was no problem moving back and forth between the new game area and its boss. At least wait for the “hell” level where things should be more interesting.

Game customization is great!

The new alpha has also been increased from the level cap to level 55. Stop only 5 levels before the fateful 60 in the full game. Unfortunately, if the game system is working and fun, there is a strong sense of time loss given that the taste of continuous growth and improvement of the characters we have seen has failed. Here, squeezing the sponge will quickly clear the progress. Despite that horrifying feeling, sometimes I want to go back to the server and take us to a special level, there was always a fight with my boss and daily activities last week, a signal that can only be turned on by Is a light bulb when you have to talk. Relying on the gaming system, it may be a strong and somewhat exaggerated word, but it can explain how greedily the activity has to be repeated many times: first for experience points. And then you can’t do it without a build to look for mythical ones.

To add spice, Blizzard considered introducing it. Two all-new regions, steppe and ice tundra, lots of new dungeons and final bosses, and the diversity needed to bring the diversity needed to wander from a classic dungeon full of living dead. Sufficient settings and some kind of grave to bring.

Barbarians who end their game activities as if it’s raining are always frustrated

Blizzard also decided to introduce PvP, which does not exist in Diablo III, but revived in Immortal, more than a duel between competitors. Therefore, players can join two opposing factions. A duel against the sounds of strikes and spells in a sort of continuous battle over immortality, shadows, and servants. Immortals were created to protect the sanctuary from hell, but shadows were also created to maintain balance. This is to constantly test the Immortal to ensure that there are no unjustified guards in the cycle for extended periods of time. I still see winners and losers constantly changing roles throughout the season. The rewards are very large and specific. Especially for immortals who can stay that way and sit at the top of the ranks, they can even look forward to putting a custom statue in their servants in case you are elected leader. I will. immortal.

Hope is that Immortal will not fall into the pay-to-win trap

Immortals also have access to prison cells. Limit to Completion: You can collaborate with 47 other players in a raid to defeat 4 different bosses, with one of your “brothers” being a deadly blow. At this point, coordination and cooperation with other players is very important to defeat four opponents all at once, similar to what happened in Ahn’Qiraj Bug Trio in World of Warcraft. Shadows, on the other hand, can test Immortals by actually attacking and grabbing treasure chests and trying to steal rewards. If PvP isn’t enough, you forgive us if some of the previous mechanisms are still a bit vague, but the time available in the initial version is very good for actively attending these events. Tight, there are new dungeons you can test, maybe with new bosses or unique abilities, you have virtually unlimited possibilities to expand your challenges.

New Prison Cell It’s called Helliquary, and according to Blizzard, its face is real hell and requires above average preparation. In the new version, a new boss is waiting for you every month, and with his defeat, you can get unique rewards and items that you can’t get otherwise, squeeze out the most immortal ones. Diablo is definitely a worthwhile challenge for those who want it.

What appeared on the last day of Diablo Immortal is truly incredible. If you collect all the content you received in this alpha version and compare it to Diablo III, Chapter 3 is broken. PvP really looks like a bomb and remains an optional option in case it’s not interesting, but PvE activity continues to grow and improve over the months. Skepticism continues to be on the category scale, favoring devil hunters, for example, and there are still details about all the content of the Season Pass. We sincerely hope that this will not move the title bar to pay-to-win. It may be particularly obvious at the time of writing. .. There’s still a lot hidden in the sanctuary’s gut, so stay tuned for the latest news on this release in the coming weeks.

