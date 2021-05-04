Friday’s Resident Evil Village Release: Available at Wal-Mart for $ 49.99 for PS4, PS5 and Xbox





The eighth installation of Capcom’s “Resident Evil Village” or the popular horror thriller game will be available on Friday, May 7th. With Wal-Mart posting the game on its online store, the world is excited about its release. The game will be released on the PlayStation 4 and 5 (PS4, PS5) consoles along with the Xbox Series S, X, and Xbox One.

(Photo: Capcom)

Ethan Winters is coming. This time around, he plots a horrifying “Resident Evil Village” plot to uncover the dark mysteries and horrors brought about by the presence of Mrs. Dimetrisk and her evil castle. The eighth game franchise is an extension of the story and plot of “Resident Evil” that began after its 1996 release.

The final demo, released by Capcom and the “Resident Evil Village” team, depicts who Lady Dimetrisk is and the folklore behind her castle, Castle Dimetrisk. This seemingly haunted mansion is one of the game’s main plots and settings, focusing on the astonishing Ethan Winters investigating what horrors are imminent.

“Resident Evil Village” release date

According to Wario64 (@ Wario64), a popular and trusted game leaker via Twitter, Wal-Mart already has a list and landing page for “Resident Evil Village” in anticipation of its release date on Friday, May 7th. This only happens after years of speculation and leaks surrounding the highly anticipated game’s eighth installment.

Resident Evil Village (PS4 / PS5 / Xbox) is $ 49.94 at Walmart https://t.co/HXoWpUHwoi #ad

The game will be released this Friday pic.twitter.com/1MYiXv7bli

— Wario64 (@ Wario64) May 4, 2021 Where to buy “Resident Evil Village”

Walmart has already listed “Resident Evil Village” with the releases of PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, with a focus on game console games. The game already has two variations, including the standard and deluxe editions of “RE: 8” with two different price points.

The regular / standard version sells for $ 59.99, but the weekend release has a $ 10 discount and is only available for $ 49.99. However, the Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition is priced at the original price of $ 69.99 and comes with a variety of weapon skins, posters, a book titled “Ethan Winters Tragedy,” and the game itself.

Please note that “Resident Evil Village” may be a digital or physical version of Capcom. In addition, Capcom offers more giveaways in both the digital and standard versions of the game, so there is another offer for those who purchase the game by pre-order.

“Resident Evil Village”: Everything RE: Get Poetry

(Photo: Capcom)

In anticipation of the growth of the world of “Resident Evil”, the latest “RE8” game is also provided to make people enjoy the appearance of “RE: Verse”, but this release has a catch. Players who purchased the game via PlayStation 5 will get “RE: Verse” on PlayStation 4, and if they purchased the Xbox Series S and X, they will get it on “Xbox One.”

