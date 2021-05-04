When Google terminated its catering deal, SF’s off-the-grid was forced to cut 256 employees.





San Francisco’s off-the-grid was forced to cut 256 employees after tech giant Google closed its catering deal, food companies confirmed Monday.

Off-the-grid provided food truck catering and logistics services to Google’s Bay Area campus, according to the San Francisco Business Times, which first reported the story.

“Unfortunately, Google closed the deal in mid-February, which was certainly a shame because we’re so proud of the work we’ve done to support our community and partnership,” Off the Grid said. Matt Cohen, founder and CEO of, said: statement. “Immediately provide all affected employees with a two-month paid notification to look for other opportunities and work hard to help them deploy to new opportunities with Google’s new service providers. I was able to do it. “

According to the company’s state submission, employees were notified of the dismissal on February 19 and went into effect on April 23.

1of3

The general atmosphere of a food truck at an American Express event off-the-grid on March 11, 2016 in San Francisco, CA.

Steve Jennings / Getty Images ShowMoreShow Less 2of3

In the photo of this file, taken June 5, 2005, the logo of the Google headquarters of an internet search engine company is displayed in Mountain View of Silicon Valley in southern San Francisco.

Nicholas Cam via Getty Images / AFPShow MoreShow Less3of3

Business Times is Bon Appétit Management Co, based in Palo Alto instead of Off the Grid by Google. Reported that he hired.

Off the Grid was launched in June 2010 with the goal of bringing together a group of food trucks to provide a fun dining experience with a variety of choices.

The off-the-grid flagship food truck event at Fortnum & Mason has been closed due to a pandemic, but the company is offering concessions to some Fortnum & Mason FLIX shows featuring drive-in movies.

Open off-the-grid markets include Alameda (Saturday), Serramonte (Tuesday), and San Francisco International Airport (Monday-Friday). You can find the full schedule here.

Google and Bon Appétit Management Co. Did not immediately respond to the request for comment. If they respond, the story will be updated.

