3 Cathywood Internet Stocks to Buy Now





Cathie Wood is betting on tech companies with disruptive innovations that are expected to launch the fourth industrial revolution in the world. Given the current high volatility of the market, Wood is Facebook, Inc. (FB), Netflix, Inc. Hedging part of the portfolio through investments in large cap stocks with impressive performance history such as (NFLX) and Baidu Inc. (NFLX). BIDU). Read on to learn why these stocks are now a solid bet.

Since 2014, Cathie Wood has been betting on the evolution of technology through its flagship product, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW). At least 80% of the fund’s assets are invested in companies that are directly exposed to cloud computing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Actively managed ETFs were one of the most profitable Ark ETFs in 2020. ETFs have increased by 183.3% over the past year. As one of the most profitable investors of the century, Wood attaches great importance to large corporations with very large market capitalizations.

While these companies tend to grow slower than small and medium-sized companies, good tech companies tend to move their markets on the basis of disruptive innovation.

Companies in this area have generally outperformed large cap companies over the past year, as the Internet and technology are affecting most industries. This is evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite’s increase of 63.7% over the past year, while the S & P 500 has increased by 48.8% over the period. Facebook, Inc., a technology (or internet) giant. (FB), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) are one of Woods’ top picks to take advantage of the imminent technology revolution. With their solid fundamentals and industry tailwinds, we believe these stocks will be a good bet for individual investors as well.

Facebook, Inc. (FB)

As the world’s largest social media platform, FB is known for its aggressive acquisition strategy and is the owner of some of the most popular communications and media platforms. Wood owns 310,465 shares of FB, which is equivalent to a 0.21% weight. Wood has integrated its stake into the Ark FinTech Innovation ETF (ARKW). She recently closed a stake in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKF). Wood has a 0.01% marginal stake in FB.

FB revenue increased 48% year-on-year to $ 26.17 billion in the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2021. This could be due to a 46% increase in advertising revenue and a 148% increase in revenue from other segments. .. The company’s operating profit was $ 11.38 billion, up 93% from the year-ago quarter. Net income was $ 9.50 billion, up 94% year-on-year, and EPS was $ 3.30, up 93% year-on-year.

FB hit a high of $ 331.81 in 52 weeks on April 29, following the announcement of its first quarter financial results. Inventory has increased by 60.7% over the past year and has increased by 19% to date.

FB’s integrated social media platform, including Instagram and the communications platform Whatsapp, has been a major contributor to corporate growth over the past year. The FB advertising segment has grown significantly over the past year as most companies are moving online. Through aggressive investment and research and development, the company has entered the augmented reality and virtual reality, commerce and creator sectors. These developments are expected to shape FB’s performance in the coming months.

The $ 2.81 consensus EPS estimate for the second quarter to June 2021 shows an increase of 56.1% year-on-year. FB has a surprising history of impressive earnings. This exceeded Streets EPS estimates in each of the following four quarters. Analysts expect the company’s revenue to grow 57.2% from the same period last year to $ 27.35 billion this quarter.

It’s not surprising that FB has an overall B rating, which is equivalent to purchasing with our proprietary POWR rating system. The POWR rating is calculated taking into account 118 different factors, each factor being optimally weighted.

Inventory has A grade of quality and emotion. Of the 71 stocks in the Internet industry, FB is ranked 5th. In addition to the emphasis here, you can see the FB assessment for growth, momentum, value, and stability here.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

NLFX is the world’s largest streaming and entertainment platform with 208 million subscribers. The company has won 33 spots within a year and is ranked 164th on the 2020 Fortune 500 list. Investor’s favorite FAANG stock is ranked 9th on Fortune World’s most admired list of companies and 5th on the fastest growing 100 companies. Wood has invested in NFLX through ETF ARKW and ARKX, holding a total of 202,918 shares. Stocks have a total weighting of 0.21% in the fund and are converted to a weighting rank of # 97.

NFLX revenue reached a record $ 7.16 billion in the first quarter to March 2021, up 24.2% year-on-year. The company’s global streaming paid membership increased 13.6% year-on-year to $ 27.64 million, driving revenue growth. Operating income increased 104.6% year-on-year to $ 1.96 billion. Net income was $ 1.71 billion, an improvement of 140.8% over the previous year. EPS increased 138.9% year-on-year to $ 3.75.

NFLX expects free cash flow to reach the break-even point in 2021, eliminating the need to borrow due to the need for working capital. The company redeemed senior bonds expiring in February 2021 in the first quarter, reducing total debt to $ 15.70 billion. Combining these developments should significantly reduce the debt and interest burden of a company.

This year, NFLX approved a $ 5 billion share buyback program. This should result in a significant increase in corporate EPS in the coming months.

Street expects NFLX EPS to rise 98.1% year-on-year to $ 3.15 this quarter (until June 2021). Corporate revenue for the quarter was $ 7.32 billion, an increase of 20.3% over the year-ago quarter.

NFLX has risen 23.7% over the past year, ending Friday’s trading session at $ 513.47. On January 20, it reached a record high of $ 593.29.

NFLX’s POWR rating reflects this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which is equivalent to purchasing it through our proprietary rating system. Emotion and quality are also B grade. It is ranked 9th in the Internet industry.

In total, evaluate NFLX on eight different levels. In addition to the above, you can find additional NFLX ratings for growth, value, momentum and stability here.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

BIDU is often referred to as China Google because Internet search providers dominate the most populous countries in the world. The company has been expanding its business to artificial intelligence, cloud computing and autonomous driving for some time. Its huge market reach and growth potential are believed to have attracted Wood, which holds approximately 4.5 million BIDU shares as of April 30. Wood holds a 1.76% stake in the company.

BIDU revenue for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, was $ 4.64 billion, up 5% year-on-year. Non-GAAP operating income increased 4% year-on-year to $ 1.08 billion and adjusted EBITDA improved 5% year-on-year to $ 1.31 billion.

BIDU launched an unmanned robot taxi service in Beijing yesterday, marking a milestone in the autonomous driving industry. The first Chinese company to commercialize autonomous driving technology.

BIDU announced a global offer of 95 million shares last month, raising approximately HK $ 23.94 billion. The company will use its revenue to research and develop innovative technologies and commercialize innovations in artificial intelligence.

BIDU’s share price reached a record $ 354.82 on February 22nd. However, stock prices have fallen 2.7% so far.

Analysts expect BIDU EPS to rise 33.3% year-on-year to $ 1.68 in the reporting quarter ending March 2021. The company also exceeded consensus EPS estimates in each of the following four quarters. The $ 4.21 billion consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter shows an increase of 30.7% over the previous year’s figures.

BIDU’s overall B rating is the same as purchasing with the POWR rating system. The growth and value of the stock is class B. In addition, it is ranked 9th out of 79 stocks in the China Group.

We also evaluated BIDU’s momentum, emotions, stability and quality. Get all BIDU ratings here.

FB shares traded at $ 323.20 per share on Monday afternoon, down $ 1.88 (-0.58%). FB has risen 18.32% to date, compared to 12.36% for the Benchmark S & P 500 Index over the same period.

About the author: Aditi Ganguly

Adity is an experienced content developer and financial writer passionate about helping investors understand what they should and shouldn’t invest in. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a basic approach to analyzing stocks.

