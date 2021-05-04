Surgeon, 48, pen obituary to himself before his death





An Ohio doctor who died last week wrote his own obituary, saying he encountered an unexpected but wonderful end to his wild and crazy life at the age of 48.

It wasn’t clear how Dr. Thomas Lee Flanigan died on April 27, but Jokester called himself “the ginger god of surgery and Shenanigan,” and the great American rule of obituary. He complained that he had completed the shift.

Yes, I joined crocodile hunters such as Princess Diana, John Belushi and Steve Irwin and left as an iconic superhero that seemed almost untrue while at the top of the game, he died. Posted in Legacy.com.

The Army veteran, three married fathers, said he first married his wife, Amy, with her husband’s joke, and had three children with her father’s joke.

It is not clear how Dr. Thomas Lee Flanigan died on April 27. Facebook

He said it wasn’t disappointing. It’s a joke, but Amy and the kids were pretty good too.

The obituary describes some of Flanigan’s life experiences, including Hawaii’s volcanoes, Egyptian pyramids, and even the emergence of air fryer.

He gained the rank of lieutenant colonel, saved his life as a doctor, and had a fulfilling cosmetology and reconstructive surgery stint, the obituary said.

He wrote that his true legacy is the Dad Joke, the New Year’s letter, and the Facebook meme.

What did I do to this world, except for a lighthouse of light that illuminates people who couldn’t scan the internet for their cheerful and entertaining comic relief? He said.

I think what I’m trying to say is that you are very welcome and owe a lot of time to me.

He goes on to say that he rode a brilliant sunset after rejoining a new unit.

Thomas Flanigan said he had finished his time as a great American cliché of death articles.Facebook

Due to the unknown cosmic nature of my next mission, this will be our last communication. According to the obituary, it will self-destruct in 5 minutes.

He said his whereabouts are now top secret, but he made new friends under the names of Elvis and Kenny.

The Tom Church is closed, but please continue to worship me, light the candles, and send money, the obituary said. You know the deal

Waking up in Toledo on Thursday, followed by a private family celebration on Friday.

Some patients and friends remembered the doctor in their online memory. One patient posted that Flanigan is like Superman.

No one wants to hear that their superhero has died, but I hope he knew how great it was for many, especially for me.

