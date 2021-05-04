Opinion | Biden can help make Covid-Vaccine Tech available to poor countries





Decades before the birth of the WTO and Trips, companies such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson enjoyed the protection of restrictive intellectual property rules. Through Trips, they tried to impose the same rules on developing countries. In developing countries, more liberal legislation allowed the production of more affordable replica versions of medicines. Travel has reversed the situation, slowing the spread of pharmaceutical know-how in developing countries, stopping innovation and raising drug prices.

As the WTO meeting approached, the industry was determined to exempt trips. Among economists, Michelle McMurray Heath, president and chief executive officer of the biotechnology innovation organization, a well-known trade association, could weaken the industry’s incentive to develop solutions for future health emergencies. Is written. She accuses selfish nations of abusing pandemics to promote initiatives to acquire innovative technologies invented in the United States and Europe, and of mRNA-based vaccines such as those made by Pfizer and Moderna. Experts said they suggested that the potential of biological weapons could be exploited.

These discussions are misleading in their own right and clarify the position of the industry. Long-term patent protection, which benefits from product marketing and pricing at long intervals, has given a terrifying monopoly that hinders innovation, rather than encouraging it.

Pharmaceutical companies also seem reluctant to admit that such a temporary suspension affects only one product and has little impact on revenue. This year, Pfizer is expected to generate $ 15 billion in sales from vaccines, with a profit margin of 25% to 30%. The profit from the Covid-19 vaccine alone could be about $ 4 billion. The industry certainly deserves praise for the rapid development of vaccines, but it could not have been done without generous government subsidies. In the United States alone, we have donated more than $ 12 billion to six major vaccine companies for this purpose.

If there is no consensus on the WTO, granting a Trips exemption will require the support of the majority of WTO164 members. Currently, about 100 WTO member governments support this move. 60 of them are official sponsors. Given the effective veto power of Washington’s institutions, Mr. Bydens’ support could push it up.

Biden doesn’t have to be afraid of political blow. According to a recent survey conducted by Data for Progress and Progressive International, 60% of American voters support the Trips exemption. Only 28 percent oppose it. He also needs to keep in mind that high-priced pharmaceutical companies are one of the least trusted divisions of the US industry.

Therefore, Mr. Biden’s choice is clear. Protect the patent system that protects the interests of strong multinationals, or empower developing countries to protect themselves. On Wednesday, the world will know if he has the courage to do the right thing.

Walden Bello is a co-founder of Focus on the Global South and an adjunct professor of sociology at Binghamton University, New York State University.

