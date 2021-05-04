Crashes and Spiros can be affected by Call of Duty: Warzone





Recent news that Toys for Bob has been moved to support Call of Duty: Warzone development has panicked Crash and Spyro fans.

Both Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon are back in the spotlight of winning in the last few years. Both the 2017 Crash Bandicoot N. Saint Trilogy and the 2018 Spiro Reignition Trilogy sold very well, paving the way for further releases of the iconic duo.

However, Toys for Bob, the developer of both Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, has been reassigned to assist Call of Duty: Warzone. The news has made many fans uncertain about the fate of their favorite mascot platformer.

Related: Crash Bandicoot: How to improve Temple Run formula in Run

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The situation regarding Toys for Bob’s turnaround was confusing, to say the least. According to the first report, the studio experienced a furlough in parallel with the restructuring, but these reports were later inconsistent by Activision itself. The future of the two series is certainly questionable, as Toys for Bob was an integral part of modern Crash and Spyro releases.

Such a dramatic change for developers was a drug that fans had a hard time swallowing. With this change, all major studios under the Activision banner now support Call of Duty. Former character artist Nicholas Kolestated said that despite the layoff being rejected by Activision, he interfaced and everyone with whom he worked was parted. Cole also confirmed that the studio is currently working only on Call of Duty and employees are being crushed.

Related: Pokemon Stadium deserves a new entry on Switch

Activision Studios, which supports different games within a publisher, doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t work on multiple projects. However, Cole’s statement reduces the likelihood that Toys for Bob will be involved in a crash or spiro outside of Crash 4’s confirmed support.

This raises the question of which studios are left to work on the 90’s platform duo. Vicarious Visions, the developer of N. Sane Trilogy, was absorbed by Blizzard Entertainment and removed from the list. The only viable option is Benox, the developer of Crash Team Racing Nitro Fuel, which helped Crash 4. Despite working on Call of Duty, other projects have been identified as underway.

Related: Shadow the Hedgehog Flanders

The truth is that if Beenox isn’t currently working on a new Spyro or Crash project, Activision is likely to be in the franchise for now. But there is still hope. Activision recently released Crash Bandicoot: Ported Crash 4 to PC on Runfor mobile devices. In addition to this, various Activision partners are currently teasing new Spyro products. This is usually the time to coincide with the new announcement.

Both franchises are very popular today and are selling very well. The profitability of the duo is not an issue. Fans are worried because the two mascots aren’t as profitable as Call of Duty. It’s by no means a fair comparison, as some other video games on the planet can boast of Call of Duty’s profitability. But that’s exactly what Activision is doing, a kind of comparison that fans fear.

Related: Diddy Kong has a new rendering-but what does that mean?

Spyro’s recent product bullying and related leaks are the fans’ last and best hope. If a new title is announced by Beenox this year, the future of the two franchises could be safe for now. 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Crash Bandicoot, and Activision has promised a celebration. It seems unlikely that you would send a duo to the gallows on the crash milestone birthday, and it certainly would be very tasty.

Anyway, Toys For Bob’s new road is a very disappointing one. The studio has a reputation for quality work on attractive platformers, and Call of Dutyis rarely makes the most of the unique talents of such developers. Many staff members who are still in the company and are no longer hired seem to be as disappointed as their fans.

Keep reading: The sequel to Sonic Mania has been postponed for a long time

New Pokemon Snap Revives Classic Characters

About the author Liam Evans (26 articles published)

CBR freelance game writer. With a focus on comics, television, movies and, of course, games, he is passionate about all forms of pop culture.

Other works by Liam Evans

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos