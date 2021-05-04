Apple and Epic face off in a fierce opening remark in the long-awaited trial





Today is the beginning of the long-awaited Apple vs. Epic trial, which began with the announcement of the opening statements by both companies. Epic claimed that Apple had built an exclusive ecosystem around the App Store and iPhone, but Apple said Epic couldn’t support that claim with evidence.

Epic opening statement

Epic started things in the opening statement today, focusing on portraying Apple and the App Store as an exclusive, anti-competitive ecosystem that can’t benefit the consumers Apple advertises.

Epic’s opening slideshow included a number of internal emails from Apple’s ecosystem detailing how the company built what is called a walled garden. This included emails from Steve Jobs, Craig Federighi, Luca Maestri, Tim Cook, Eddy Cue and Scott Forstall. The email Epic chose was intended to explain the initial decisions made to create the App Store, and Epic accused Apple of creating anti-competitive guidelines from the beginning.

Epic also quoted internal communications from Philip Schiller. There, Apple executives highlighted the possibility of reducing App Store fees when App Store profits reach $ 1 billion.

Epic also had a specific purpose in Apple’s claim that the App Store would help create a safe and reliable place for users to download apps. The company pointed out several examples of Apple internally recognizing fraudulent applications in the App Store. For example, it contains one ardent email from Phil Schiller about the Temple Runripoff app at the top of the App Store charts.

The epic argument is that if the process isn’t able to catch hundreds of thousands of scams and phishing apps each year, Apple is promoting the app review process as a major advantage of the App Store ecosystem. The company specifically points out the 2017 figures that Apple announced that it had removed more than 400,000 apps from the App Store.

“When evidence is submitted, the company concludes following the opening statement that Apple is the monopoly, maintaining that monopoly illegally, and clearly showing that Epic has fulfilled its responsibilities for all claims. I gave it.

This is a complete slideshow of the opening demonstration of Epics.

Apple’s opening statement

After that, Ringo’s lawyer was given the opportunity to make an opening statement. Apple focused primarily on the benefits offered to developers on that platform. This includes access to Apple’s intellectual property, including various APIs and developer resources.

As reported in April, Apple is also focusing on “Project Liberty.” This is what Epic publicly mentions as a strategy to evade the App Store and portray Apple as a bad guy. In today’s opening statement, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney also emphasized that he contacted Microsoft privately and provided information about “special opportunities” for consoles and PCs.

Apple also argued in its opening statement that Epic should allow third-party app stores and payment processing solutions to allow Apple to turn iOS into Android and abandon its own competitive advantage. Insisted that Apple also noted that Epic requested a special side deal from Epic before launching the Project Liberty campaign.

At the heart of Epics’ debate is a 30% reduction in transactions that Apple takes, but Apple said this is a standard industry practice and that Apple’s effective reductions from the App Store are declining year by year. .. Apple argued that if Epic became widespread in this case, other integrated ecosystems such as Sony, Nintendo, Google, and Samsung would collapse.

Apple advertised the benefits of the App Store ecosystem in 2011, including a quote from Epics expert witness David Evans.

Apple is clearly making huge profits, and the success of the iPhone and its app store has increased its market value. iPhone users are doing very well as a result of having to choose from tens of thousands of applications. Some of them can do things that were previously impossible. New markets are open for iPhone entrepreneurs. They are making a lot of money or gaining fame. By connecting developers and users, the iPhone acted as a catalyst to create the value and benefits of thin air.

Apple claimed that Epic is putting users at risk because it wants to remove the layer of security from the iOS ecosystem. The company acknowledged that the app review process wasn’t complete, but pointed out that it had 500 expert reviewers.

After all, in order to win the day, Epic must convince the court of so many things that don’t make sense, Apple’s lawyer explained. Epic speculates about the world where Apple is another company. We are asking the courts to make a big bet that the world is better than the one we live in. it’s not. “

Here’s a complete slideshow of Apple’s opening demonstration:

wrap up

This is just the beginning of the Apple vs. Epic trial and will run for the next three weeks. We hope to see more interesting information as the trial progresses. Apple executives Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and Phil Schiller are all ready to testify, but it’s unclear when that will happen. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney testifies today.

Keep an eye on 9to5Mac to continue to cover the Apple vs. Epic proceedings.

