Synechron paves the way for a progressive journey in the BFSI industry through innovation and digital transformation





Leading digital transformation consulting firms are helping some financial services companies adopt a new era of technology. According to a recent report from AlliedMarket Research, the global digital transformation of the BFSI market is projected to reach $ 164.08 billion by 2027 and grow at a CAGR. 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. The value in 2019 was $ 52.44 billion. In line with this trend, some BFSI majors are embracing advanced technologies such as AI, data science, ML and cloud as part of their digital transformation journey. Synechron is a leading digital transformation consulting firm focused on the financial services industry, helping several global financial services and insurers accelerate their digital initiatives with cutting-edge solutions over the last two decades. It was. Synechron’s expertise provides end-to-end digital, consulting, and technology innovations with proven capabilities in capital markets, wealth management, digital payments, cognitive learning, wealth management, insurance, and credit risk. It is in. The industry is rapidly migrating to cloud enablement, data engineering and analytics, automation, platform modernization, API implementation, and customer experience (UI / UX), and Synchron has deep expertise in this. Its experts are familiar with new technologies such as ML, robotic process automation, NLP / NLG, chatbots, blockchain, cloud engineering, data science and AI. Synchron’s 13 Financial Innovation Labs (FinLabs) around the world bring together the latest technologies to help clients experience the true power of digital in person. FinLabs provides prototypes so you know how to apply prototypes to domain-specific financial services. Synechron’s FinLabs products cover eight areas through breakthrough accelerator solutions Blockchain, AI Automation, InsurTech, RegTech, AI Data Science, Wealth Tech, Digital Ecosystems, and InvestTech: .. Digitally forwarded and well-equipped, FinLabs has promoted Synchron’s culture of innovation. The innovation journey of Synechron employees begins on day one. Employees take a Finlab walkthrough at the time of implementation and then introduce hackathon, Digiton, and Ideabank workshops to drive fresh ideas and innovation-driven programs. The company is growing rapidly and is looking for global talent to lead and support its business efforts. Synechron employs a variety of roles, centered on a variety of skills and technologies, from associates to architects, agile coaches and product owners. During the pandemic, most organizations stagnated growth plans and continued to freeze jobs, but Synchron deliberately countered this trend. We have sealed two very important acquisitions and strengthened our recruitment plans. To complement Synechron’s digital, consulting and technology services, we have acquired Attra, a leading pure play payment solution provider. Attra offers end-to-end services across four major industries: FI and payment companies, third-party payment processors and payment gateways, retailers, and next-generation payments. The acquisition allowed Synechron to enhance its technology capabilities through Attra’s core technology horizontal, which focuses on payment and banking platforms. Intelligent automation; IT infrastructure and cloud; UI / UX, mobility, channels; and information management. Synechron has enhanced its capabilities across digital companies with the acquisition of Citihub Digital, a technology consulting firm for the financial services industry based in London and New York. Citihub Digital has additional benefits as it focuses on application modernization, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, and operating model transformation.

Mediawire youtube video

Synechron has been awarded the Best Place to Work Awards (2020, 2019, 2018) three times in a row for its employee-friendly policy and positive work culture, and has been named one of the Top 10 Best Multi-National Workplaces in the Great Places to Work Awards. I did. (2021, 2020, 2019, 2017). He was also selected as a finalist in the Best Employer category of the US Fintech Awards 2021. Hareesha Pattaje, Managing Director of Synechron and Head of Delivery in India, expresses his joy. Winning several industry awards and sealing important partnerships and partnerships has helped Synchron become a focus in the financial services industry. We are currently working with 9 of the world’s top 10 banks for exponential growth globally. To respond to bright recruitment plans, we leverage India’s extensive talent pool with deep hybrid skills. We offer challenging global opportunities with industry-like benefits. Synechron has strengthened its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and secured learning partnerships to help employees acquire professional qualifications and improve their knowledge. The company is stepping up its research to hire people with deep technical and domain knowledge, with a focus on hiring professionals with 4 to 10 years of experience. Java Full Stack, Angular / React, Cloud & DevOps experts, or data engineers, UI / UX specialists, automation engineers, and business analysts should apply for a rewarding career. Synechron employees grow. We have contributed to employee engagement by providing a variety of mental and physical wellness programs, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, CSR objectives, and exclusive training and development opportunities. .. John Gaunt, Chief Human Resources Officer at Synechron, states that the innovation-driven approach and employee-centric strategy truly underscores the award-winning global workplace culture.

Disclaimer: Content created by Synchron

