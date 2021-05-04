Metroid fan torn by rumors of Samus Aran Fortnite





Earlier today, an in-house presentation leaked from Epic Games revealed that Metroid series hero Samus Aran could come to Fortnite. It is impossible to say whether Samus was planned and abandoned, or whether bounty hunters will come to the game in the future. Anyway, many Metroid fans use social media to share their thoughts. Some people hate ideas, while others think new fans may be introduced to the franchise. Hopefully, fans will soon know if Samus will actually appear in the game!

What do you think about Samus coming to Fortnite? Want to see her added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

Keep reading to make sure the fans are saying about Fortnite’s Samus Aran!

A stranger happened!

I want this so it’s really worth playing Fortnite

But I don’t think this will bear fruit.If this really happens and you can get a Samus outfit for the PlayStation or whatever shocks me

— 𝔾𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕓𝕠𝕣𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙🌺 (@XinguIarity) May 4, 2021 prevnext fans are pretty desperate for new content!

Imagine you don’t want Samus on Fortnite

Don’t hungry kids want half a sandwich?

— GameManiac (@Gmaniacalt) May 4, 2021 prevnext It’s a big new audience for Metroid …

Fortnite’s Samus is a great marketing agent for Metroid games. Franchises certainly need it.

— Brian (@ bryanjedi82) May 4, 2021 prevnext … and the perfect way to promote a new game!

Fortnite Samus will be a really cool crossover, hope it will happen someday, maybe even be able to spotlight the Metroid when the MP4 comes out.

— Steve the Bunger Stan (@ Steeeeeeeeeeve3) May 4, 2021 Prevnext Fortnite may also have fans.

If they actually added Samus, I would go into Fortnite

— Grooves (@GroovesLunar) May 3, 2021 prevnext Now you can see E3.

Do you see Fortnite IDK Samus on E3 and MP4?Could have happened

— Anjo (@AnjoKazooie) May 4, 2021 prevnext Apparently, Retro Studios has been working on this skin for a long time.

Metroid 4 is actually going to be Samus on Fortnite Watch

— Gamingbearsss (@ iPawdtouch10000) May 4, 2021 You can see the prevnext time.

Fortnite Samus ??? Tell me the truth …

-Valky 👑 (@ValkyyGames) May 4, 2021 ago





