The link embedded in the featured snippet is a bug





Indian search marketers have noticed that it looks like a featured Snippet test. One search marketer called it “shade like hell.” But according to a statement from a Google spokesperson, it’s a bug, not a feature.

The alleged test included embedding more links to Google Search from within the website publisher’s content contained in the featured snippet.

These types of links are called search refinements. Embedding search refinements within featured snippets has not been well accepted by the search community.

This is shaded like hell.

— Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) May 3, 2021

Search refinement

Search refinement means that Google helps users narrow down their ambiguous searches. Ambiguous searches can mean a lot, so paraphrasing your search query more accurately will improve your search results.

So if someone searches for Lollipop, Google will narrow it down to satisfy users looking for song lyrics, song videos, or song versions by different musicians.

What Google is testing in the new feature snippet is a variation of search refinement that modifies the publisher’s content so that the link to the refined search is embedded in the publisher’s web content.

Featured snippet bug

In India, a search for “Cyber ​​Security Course” will show you a featured snippet that contains a link to an additional Google search within the content of your website that appears in the featured snippet.

This may already exist, but the first time I see it, it’s a featured snippet where Google is adding hyperlinks from text to Google search for related terms. In the screenshot, cloud, cloud security and cybersecurity are linked to Google search page.cc – @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/2RFhfVwHSR

-Rameshshin (@ramesh_s_bisht) May 3, 2021

Tweets about it weren’t very well received by the search community.

I was able to duplicate it by switching to the Indian IP. In fact, the featured snippet had embedded links to other Google searches.

Google has confirmed that the link embedded in the featured snippet is a bug

I contacted google to ask what was happening, and they sent back an email to let us know.

It turns out that this is not a test. It’s a bug.

According to a Google spokesperson:

“We can confirm that this is a bug and not intended for the behavior of the link on the featured snippet. We are actively working on fixing it.”

Google search bug

A programming bug is when something unintended happens. The process of identifying and fixing what is wrong is called debugging.

For some time, many thought this was a real test. Many people easily believed that Google would test such a thing, so we’re talking about something about how the search community feels.

