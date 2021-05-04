Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, 360 Features and Specifications Revealed: Can It Exceed MacBook Pro M1?





Recently, Samsung announced the latest laptops, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. These are said to be big hits in the long run.

Both versions are available with a 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch display. However, what makes Pro 360 more unique is its portability. It can instantly transform into a tablet.

In addition, the introduction of these two laptops will be a challenge for Apple’s MacBook Pro M1, which is positioned as one of the best laptops due to its impressive specs and features.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Features and Specifications

(Photo: Twitter ChethanChart (@vt_chethan))

Korean companies have responded to significant improvements in the latest laptops. The two have been reported to be compatible with Windows 10, and you can also use 4G and 5G connections for your mobile internet connection.

In addition, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 also rely on WiFi6E, a digital camera world, which enables ultra-fast 6GHz connectivity.

The Galaxy Book Pro is only 13 inches, but its small size shouldn’t be underestimated. The lightweight feature of 870 grams tells a lot about its portability.

The company claims that the latest laptops boasted 6000 series aircraft-grade aluminum for increased durability. Compared to other models, these products are said to be more robust and able to withstand pressure and other tests.

Their screen has nothing they want from a Super AMOLED display. It will also be the first Windows laptop to feature the high-end screen technology previously used by Razer Blade.

This display is ideal if the user wants to adjust the angle or contrast of the image. In addition, Samsung boasts an intelligent color engine feature that automatically changes screen colors.

Full HD (1920 x 1080) tends to be lacking, but when it comes to photo editing, this feature may match other high-end laptops.

Is it comparable to Apple’s MacBook Pro M1?

The Toms Guide reported that Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops are likely to beat the MacBook Pro. Apple’s products can be much larger than Samsung’s, but their hardware is packed with more powerful cores.

In addition, the Pro model relies on the 11th generation core series processor, so it no longer uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

Apart from that, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro’s battery life is guaranteed to last long, with Intel’s Evo platform certification.

The Samsung Book Pro 360 also exhibits a newly introduced S-Pen stylus that is 2.5 times thicker than the Galaxy Note phone pen.

In addition to the above specifications, the two models have a USB 3.2 port, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a MicroSD slot, and a small SIM port for users to connect to mobile data.

The colors available on the Galaxy Book Pro are Mystic Pink Gold, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Blue, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 includes Mystic Bronze, Mystic Navy, and Mystic Silver.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 (both 13-inch and 15-inch) is available for $ 1,199 and $ 1,299.99, respectively, while the 13-inch version of the Galaxy Book Pro costs $ 999.999. The 15-inch version costs $ 1,099.99.

