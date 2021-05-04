NASA suspends SpaceX’s Moonlander deal after rivals challenge the decision on GAO-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trend May 4, 2021 09:39:44 IS

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has suspended work on the Lunar Module by Elon Musk SpaceX. Work will remain suspended until the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) decides on two protests raised over the contract given to Crew Dragon, according to The Verge. NASA announced on April 16 that SpaceX will be an aerospace company working on the Moonlander of the Artemis mission. The other two companies that ran Blue Origin and Dynetics protested the decision. On Monday, Dynetics and Blue Origin filed a protest against GOA, which disagrees with the contract. Blue Origin claimed that NASA endangered the 2024 timeline simply by choosing SpaceX.

The company also claims that NASA gave SpaceX the opportunity to modify the bid, but Blue Origin wasn’t given the opportunity. In front of GAO, NASA’s decision claims that SpaceX will have exclusive control over space exploration.

In a New York Times report, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith questioned NASA’s decision and said it was based on “deficiencies in bid evaluation.” He said the space agency misjudged the benefits of Blue Origin’s proposal. We will downplay the technical challenges of SpaceX. He believes NASA placed more emphasis on the cost of the lander than it said.

It’s really unusual for NASA to make this kind of error, Smith said. They are generally very good at acquisitions, especially main missions such as returning the United States to the moon. I felt that these errors needed to be addressed and fixed.

NASA spokesman Monica Witt said she talked about development and asked SpaceX to suspend work related to the Human Landing System (HLS) until GAO resolved a proceeding related to the project. ..

GAO is expected to make a decision on complaints from rival bidders by August 4.

“According to GAO’s protest, NASA has instructed SpaceX to suspend the progress of the HLS (Human Landing System) contract until GAO resolves all outstanding proceedings related to this procurement,” Witt said on Friday. Said to.

The Human Landing System (HLS) will be the second project following the Apollo program, which aims to bring humans back to the moon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon as part of the 1972 Apollo program.

SpaceXs Starship won the bid because the landing vessel was priced at US $ 2.8 billion, which was cheaper than both Blue Origin and Dynetics. Another factor that SpaceX won this award was its huge cargo capacity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos