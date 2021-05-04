Abstraction: Generation Google-Ball State Daily





Elissa Maudlin is a sophomore journalism news major and writes an abstraction for The Daily News. Her views do not necessarily reflect the views of the newspaper.

I am a member of Generation Z. Generation Z is the most renowned generation of advanced technology and immediate access to the internet throughout our lives. We are the generation that received the tools that the previous generation worked hard to create.

For some, they are lucky people who can get what they want with the click of a button.

I have lived in this spirit for the rest of my life. I entered a lot of search phrases on Google, answered the most confusing questions, and watched countless YouTube videos. My screen time ranges from 7 to 8 hours a day and I am proud to be part of the future of our world and not to be late or remember the past.

Still, I can’t help but feel that this Internet age is hurting us. It’s not the way previous generations sometimes put us in soap boxes. The internet gives us a direct exit to one of the biggest problems of our own impatience.

It’s hard to expect our rest of our lives to follow with this speed when we can get the world’s answers with the click of a mouse. It’s hard not to want all our problems to be resolved in less than a minute. Our identity and life path will be understood in a week.

The problem is that life doesn’t work this way. Life is not like Google. If you get the answer at all, that whole journey you can’t get your answer later.

The process of life is often very slow. Having children, finding soulmates, getting high-paying jobs, everything feels like centuries. Because that is how life works.

One of the most tiring processes of life is finding your passion and what you intended to do in the world. Most college freshmen don’t wake up knowing exactly what their purpose is, and for some people it doesn’t change much as a college senior. The process is boring and exhausting, with dead ends and plot twists everywhere, no matter how hard people try, it’s not a way to find your passion, and it doesn’t go any faster.

If the big life process takes time, people should be willing to travel through them and explore themselves in the meantime, right?

Still, it’s not what I see from myself or anyone else around my age. If you don’t get married at the age of 22, people will rush to find and hate your soulmate. If you do not make a career plan after graduating from college, students will be exposed to debilitating stress. I see people orbiting around me because they are out of control, things unfold naturally when the time comes.

The fact that we google our lives, rather than experiencing all spoilers, is probably not just limited to Gen Z, but a by-product of the need to control previous generations as well.

Technology is a tool that civilization has used, at least for centuries, to improve society, which many history lessons have delved into my brain. Humans created the internet. This solved the problem of slow things and met the need for a fast-paced life. Our impatience was already there from its first technical invention, and we are only a generation that serves as proof of it.

For me, this is a monster that I have had to face many times in my life, and I continue to face it as I grow older. My own impatience affects the way I live my life and makes it feel like Im isn’t really enjoying it.

I’m so worried about understanding everything that I don’t stop and smell the roses. I was so focused on climbing the mountain in front of me that I couldn’t enjoy the small oasis next to it with water and food.

If I ever climbed a mountain and looked for the next one, I would climb the rest of my life and it would never stop being scary to me. The key to climbing a mountain is to conquer it, but the secret that no one tells you is that there is always another mountain. If you don’t stop and rest, you’ll climb forever.

We have created a world with bare hands that does not follow the basic principles of life. Life takes time, things go slowly, and revelations occur at the snail’s pace. This is in direct contradiction with the digital world we created. In the digital world, you can expect an answer in seconds.

If you want an answer right away, you miss the way to get to the answer. What makes life so wonderful is the learning that accompanies it, the interesting moments that surprise you, and the curved balls that shock you. If you skip the process, you’ll miss it all.

The truth could be part of what we all call Generation Google. Generation Google feels like it’s lagging behind and wants to know where it’s heading before taking the first step. To the answer. If you’re part of Generation Google, you’re so worried that you’re not doing life right, so life will pass by you before you realize it.

I’m part of Generation Google, but I’m tired of skipping the process and needing all the answers. I enjoy my life and really want to live.

Please contact Elissa Maudlin with comments on [email protected] or Twitter @ ejmaudlin.

