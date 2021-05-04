Windows 10 News: Download the latest blockbuster updates before release





Microsoft updates Windows 10 monthly with security tweaks and performance improvements, but preserves the biggest and most illustrious features of the two blockbuster updates released each year. Microsoft typically launches the first upgrade of these two feature-packed upgrades in the spring and the second upgrade in the fall. The first major upgrade of the year is the imaginary name May 2021 update, which you can get right now without waiting for the official release date.

This is because Microsoft began rolling out the May 10, 2021 Windows Update to the beta tester community. These users, called Windows Insider, can get the latest features faster than anyone else. However, because these features aren’t complete yet, Windows Insider needs to report issues with hardware and software (third-party applications and drivers), such as speakers and peripherals connected to your PC. This allows Microsoft to resolve any issues before 1.3 billion Windows 10 users receive the update.

Microsoft has several different layers of beta testers. These are Dev Channel (choosing this will result in more frequent releases and the roughest and most ready level of sophistication), Beta Channel (slightly less frequent, but miserable to the code). Gremlins can occur), and release a preview channel (which should be very close to the finished product as it only updates the system with software that is mostly outdoors).

After months of testing, the Windows 10 May 2021 update is now available in the release preview channel.

This is exactly what the upcoming update will be for millions of Windows 10 users, except that a catastrophic bug will be discovered at the last minute that will stop the upcoming release in the coming weeks. So if you want to avoid waiting, you can download Windows 10 May 2021 Update as Windows Insider now.

Are you ready?

OK, please. To register as Windows Insider and get the latest blockbuster updates in advance (albeit temporarily)[スタート]>[設定]>[プライバシー]>[診断とフィードバック]Go to[オプションの診断データ]Select the check box next to. As soon as it’s done,[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows InsiderProgram]You can move to. Then just press “Getting Started”.

Be sure to select “Release Preview Channel” and click “Confirm” to restart your PC.

After that, you may notice that there are some pending updates. Please download and install them on your hardware before migrating to feature updates.

To reaffirm that you are running Microsoft’s latest and greatest products[スタート]Click the button[システム]Go to and scroll down,[Windowsの仕様]To display[バージョン21H1]Make sure.

The Windows 10 May 2021 Update contains some useful new improvements. Face recognition Adds support for external cameras on Windows Hello systems. Therefore, using a USB webcam to improve the quality of your video calls will allow you to log in to your computer at a glance. Elsewhere, Microsoft has upgraded Windows Defender Application Guard. The latter is a clever feature that allows users to open suspicious files and applications in a completely isolated virtualization container. This gives you more security even if your app turns out to be a virus. You will not be able to access important files, applications, etc. that are actually stored on your hard drive.

According to Microsoft, opening a document from a particularly suspicious email should feel significantly faster in Windows Defender Application Guard.

Unfortunately, that’s it.

Microsoft has not included any further information in the May 2021 update. This is because the fall update, codenamed Sun Valley internally, is very annoying. Microsoft offers a full range of new features across the operating system, including the first visual overhaul since Windows 10 hit the market in 2015 and support for AirPods and Apple’s custom-designed AAC audio codecs. doing. This provides the same easy and easy Bluetooth pairing that AirPods owners will experience on a Mac.

