“Pokemon GO” Xerneas Is this fairy legendary Pokemon worth it? -The best move set, raid tips and more





“Pokemon GO” is full of legendary Pokemon. Recently, Xerneas became a hot topic in the town after it appeared in the game. Some players want to catch this Pokemon during the Luminous Legends X event from May 4th to May 17th, but many players don’t know how to use it effectively.

From its movements to its ease of use in raids, find out if Xerneas is a worthy Pokemon to grow according to the task of your choice.

Types of Xerneas: Pros and Cons

(Photo: Pokemon GO)

From the 1st generation to the 5th generation, only 17 types of Pokemon can be used. When the Kalos region was introduced in “Pokemon X and Y” in 2013, a fairy type appeared.

In addition to Zygarde and Yveltal, Xerneas has also emerged as a new legendary Pokemon. It belongs to the fairy class. This is a new type, so some players don’t know about it.

Basically, fairy type Pokemon are strong against dragons, bugs, darks, and fighting type Pokemon, so many people call this type “Dragon Slayer”. However, it is vulnerable to steel and poison type Pokemon.

GameSpot recommends the following Pokemon to defeat Xerneas.

Steel (Excadrill, Heatran, Lucario, Empoleon, Metagross)

Poison (Vileplume, Mega Beedrill, Roserade, Mega Venusaur, Mega Gengar)

The Xerneas type is unique because it belongs to the first batch of Fairy Mon. A drawback that players may experience when using this Y-shaped stag is low statistics that do not fit into its legendary classification.

In PVP, the maximum CP you can get in Xerneas is 3,781, which consists of 209 for attack, 206 for stamina, and 158 for defense. It has 250 attacks, 246 stamina, and 185 defenses when fighting Team Rockets or during PVE raids, all suitable for stat lines.

However, “Pokemon GO” weakened Xerneas at the entrance to the game. To make matters worse, the stats are declining and are no longer available for certain missions.

Zelnea asbestos move set

Fast-moving tackles are the most decent movements that can be taught to Xerneas. Other notable paid moves it can learn are Moon Blast and Close Combat.

Since it is vulnerable to Steel Pokemon, you can make up for your weaknesses in close quarters combat and fight directly against the counter. Moreover, its defenses are indifferent and sustain Xerneas for a short period of time. Even when using Xerneas, it was not possible to exceed the damage of Steel Pokemon in the Master League.

Use of Xerneas in PvE and raids

It should be noted that Xerneas is difficult to use due to its low statistics. As summer approaches, you can expect waves of dragon Pokemon such as Zekrom, Reshiram, and Kyurem to emerge. You may come across them in their shiny version.

It’s been a year since it made its debut in the game, and Niantic may release it in 2021, GamePur reports.

When raiding Xerneas, three players need to work together to defeat it. Each player must have a strong counter on it. Apart from that, you need to be aware that weather conditions can affect the performance of your raid.

Snow boosts steel type movement

Rainy weather will increase the movement of Xerneas bug types

Windy weather increases Xerneas psychic-type movement

Partially cloudy weather increases the normal movement of Xerneas

Cloudy weather increases Xerneas fighting and fairy-type movements (which also boosts your poison-type attacks)

Cloudy weather boosts your poison-type counters as well as Xerneas fairy and martial arts attacks.

The final decision is that Xerneas is difficult to use during PvP, but it is feasible for raid runs. Xerneas requires reliable signature attacks and good high-speed movement, in addition to mundane statistics.

