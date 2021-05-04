Google Doodle Honors Japanese-American Writer Hisae Yamamoto





Hisae Yamamoto has been familiar with barriers since he was a child. Some were set up by Japanese immigrants to the United States, while others were set up by the US government, centered on Japanese Americans in the country of birth. She spent the rest of her life writing about those obstacles.

To commemorate the start of Asia-Pacific American Heritage Month, Google dedicated Doodle on Tuesday to Yamamoto, one of the first Asian-American writers to make literary achievements after World War II. I did.

Her writing documented the experience of Japanese immigrants in the United States and focused on racism, sexism, and the issues that divided the early generations of Japanese Americans. One of the key issues in her work is the desire of immigrants to maintain their language, and the second generation of American-born generations devoted themselves to assimilation through expressions of loyalty to the United States and acceptance of English. Did.

The fact that the 1940s were a difficult time for Japanese immigrants to the United States would dramatically underestimate the hatred and violence they endured on a daily basis. Emphasizing her experience and the work that resulted from it seems more appropriate in the light of the recent upsurge in violence against the American Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities.

Yamamoto, the daughter of an immigrant strawberry farmer from Japan, was born in 1921 in Redondo Beach, California. Race-focused laws often forced her family to move. However, as a teenager, she was relieved to write a short story or letter under the pseudonym Napoleon in a newspaper serving the Japanese-American community.

After the outbreak of World War II, Yamamoto’s family was among the 120,000 people forced to relocate to Japanese-American detention camps. She began writing articles and columns in the Camp newspaper to continue her activities at the camp in Poston, Arizona, but forced abandonment of homes and businesses will often be the subject of her later work.

After spending three years in Poston, Yamamoto returned to Southern California when the war ended in 1945. She went to work in the Los Angeles Tribune, a weekly newspaper that serves the black community. Yamamoto wrote about the complexity of racial exchange in the United States from his experience in the camp.

She wrote about the threat that a black family named Short experienced from a white neighbor in Fontana who was quarantined. After her family apparently died in an arson attack, she scolded her for using terms such as “accused” or “claims” to describe the threat to her family.

Yamamoto will leave journalism after writing the 1948 story “High Heels Shoes: Memoirs,” which focuses on the sexual harassment women often receive. The following year, she followed it up in 17 syllables, exploring intergenerational gaps, and haiku showed the difference between mother and daughter. Her 1950 tragedy, the legend of Miss Sasakawahara, tells the story of a girl in a relocation camp that was only revealed to be clear in the face of oppression by her Buddhist father and was considered insane. ..

Her work in her later years continued to advocate against racism, sexism and violence, and in 1986 she received the Before Columbus Foundation’s American Book Award for Lifetime Achievement for her contribution to American multicultural literature. I won the award.

She died in 2011 at the age of 89 after suffering a stroke a year ago.

