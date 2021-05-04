Google Cloud supports PHP on Cloud Functions





Google Cloud recently announced a public preview of PHP on Cloud Functions. PHP’s Functions Framework supports HTTP functions that respond to HTTP events and CloudEvent functions that handle events provided by external and internal Google Cloud services such as Pub / Sub, Cloud Storage, and Firestore.

Cloud Functions is a serverless execution environment for building cloud services and connecting to functions that run in language-specific runtimes: Node.js, Python, Go, Java, .NET, Ruby, and now PHP. Is supported.

The open source Functions Framework for PHP is available on GitHub. It supports lightweight features that run in a variety of environments, including local development machines, Knative-based environments, Cloud Run, and Cloud Run on GKE. The PHP 7.4 environment includes libraries that call the runtime, operating system, and functions.

Brent Shaffer, Google’s developer program engineer, and Vinod Ramachandran, Google’s product manager, explain how to use the PHP library.

The PHP Function Framework fits comfortably into common PHP development processes and tools. If you include the composer.json files in your deployment, those packages will be installed and the autoloader will be registered. If you include the php.ini file, the custom configuration will be loaded and the extension will be enabled.

Logging is supported using Cloud Logging, and information and error messages are supported using Google’s Cloud Client Libraries or standard error stderr. Cloud Functions is not the only service that supports PHP on GCP, but Cloud Run supports PHP functions.

With the addition of a generic scripting language, the target audience for Cloud Functions will be expanded. McDougall, technical lead at Squarefoot Capital and founder of the PHP user group in South Wales, tweeted:

I’m very happy to see PHP support introduced in GCP! The lack of support meant that I was avoiding cloud capabilities, so I was finally able to use it. So many ideas, so many options, so great.

Stephen Musoke Senkomago, an eHealth technician and open source advocate, agrees:

Google finally sees the light and comes to the game with PHP cloud features

In a Reddit thread, user Arney emphasizes that Google is the only cloud provider that supports PHP as a service.

It looks pretty cool! I’ve always wanted to use PHP with AWS Lambda, but so far there is no official and easy support unless I use Bref, for example. I’m sure there will be a Symfony / Laravel rapper coming soon. Depending on your load, you may be able to run a small website or app within a completely free tier.

Azure Functions currently supports C #, JavaScript, F #, Java, PowerShell, Python, and TypeScript. AWS Lambda natively supports Java, Go, PowerShell, Node.js, C #, Python, and Ruby code.

Regardless of the programming language you use, Google Cloud has a monthly free tier that includes 2 million calls in Cloud Functions and a calculation time of 400000 GB seconds and 200,000 GHz seconds.

