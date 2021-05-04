Xiaomi reveals that Redmi Watch will be released in India alongside Redmi Note 10S on May 13





The Redmi Watch was launched in India on May 13th with the Redmi Note 10S, and Xiaomi was teased through social media channels on Tuesday. The Redmi branded smartwatch made its debut in China last November. It comes with a square dial and provides a battery for up to 12 days on a single charge. Redmi Watch also includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring. In particular, the Redmi Watch was launched last December as Mi Watch Lite for some global markets.

Xiaomi posted a teaser video on Redmi India’s Twitter account, suggesting the launch of the Redmi Watch in the country. In the video, you can get a glimpse of the smartwatch from one side and show off the wrist strap. The Chinese company also sent an email to the media to announce the launch of Redmi’s new product category in parallel with the debut of Redmi Note 10S. The email also contains images suggesting the upcoming launch of Redmi Watch.

Xiaomi has not yet explicitly confirmed the launch of Redmi Watch in India, but the list allegedly posted on the Bureau of Indian Standards site in January is essentially MiWatch Lite, whose brand name has changed. It also suggests formal approval.

Redmi Watch Prices in India (Forecast)

The price of Redmi Watch in India is not yet shown. However, smartwatches are priced in RMB 299 (about Rs 3,400) in China, and their Indian prices may be close to the Chinese version. The Redmi Watch debuted in China in shades of elegant black, ink blue and ivory white, and strap color options included cherry blossom, elegant black, ink blue and ivory white.

Redmi Watch specification (Chinese version)

The Redmi Watch comes with a 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) square display with a pixel density of 323ppi. The display is protected by 2.5D curved glass. The smartwatch includes NFC support for on-the-go payments and an optical sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring. It also has a built-in 6-axis accelerometer and a geomagnetic sensor for activity tracking.

Xiaomi offers seven sport modes on the Redmi Watch. These include outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmills, walking and swimming. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has a 230mAh battery that is said to last up to 12 days.

What is the best phone under Rs? 15,000 in India now? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. After that (from 27:54), we will talk to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos