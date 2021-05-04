Local media inks news sharing deal with Google, Facebook





This week, several local media have reached an agreement to share news between social media digital platforms.

Australian Community Media (ACM) today confirmed that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Facebook and has established a multi-year contract to provide premium news and information through Facebook News. The agreement brings new content to Facebook from newsrooms in major regions, regions and suburbs across the country.

Over 40 ACM mastheads have been named in partnership, including Newcastle Herald, The Canberra Times, Bendigo Advertiser, The Advocate, Katherine Times and Illawarra Mercury. Tony Kendall of ACM MD said the deal would help local and local media reach new audiences.

With this support, ACM will continue to build a digital platform and increase the audience of the original news.

Andrew Hunter, leader of the Facebook A / NZ News Partnership, said the partnership will give the platform access to premium local news and support the Facebook News products it plans to bring to Australia. We are committed to helping publishers reach news viewers and build sustainable business models. We continue to invest in programs that support journalism, and the agreement with ACM continues to work with the Australian news community, Hunter said.

Separately, Seven West Media (SWM) also ended its five-year partnership with Google this week and signed a three-year deal with Facebook that matches each letter of intent announced in February. ..

SWMMD and CEO James Warburton said the deal would support sustainability and continue building digital platforms. Warburton pointed out the importance of media reform, saying: These partnerships have been made possible by the introduction of the Media Negotiation Act.

SWM expected that digital revenue associated with the contract would begin by the end of the current fiscal year, with the majority coming in the next fiscal year.

Once the Google-Facebook agreement is complete, one of the key objectives outlined in the February results will be completed, further digital transformation will be realized, and the true value of news and current affairs products on third-party digital platforms. Warburton added that it would be realized.

