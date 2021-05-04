University of Nottingham Scientists Develop New Ultrasound Imaging System-Med-Tech Innovation





Scientists at the University of Nottingham have developed an ultrasound imaging system. The system can be placed at the tip of a thin optical fiber and inserted into the human body to visualize cell abnormalities in 3D.

This new technology will generate microscopic and nanomicroscopic resolution images that will one day help clinicians examine cells that live in hard-to-reach areas of the body, such as the gastrointestinal tract, from gastric cancer to bacterial meningitis. It provides a more effective diagnosis of all diseases.

The high level of performance provided by this technology is currently only possible in state-of-the-art laboratories with large scientific instruments, but this compact system can be brought to the clinical setting to improve patient care. There is sex.

Innovations funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) also reduce the need for traditional fluorescent labels, the chemicals used to test cell biology under a microscope. It can be harmful to human cells in large quantities.

The findings are reported in a new paper entitled Phonon Imaging in 3D Using Fiber Probes published in Naturejournal, Light: Science & Applications.

The author of the paper, Dr Salvatore La Cavera III, Ph.D. Fellow, EPSRC, Optical Photography Research Group, University of Nottingham, described the ultrasound imaging system as follows: -The possibilities are what make it stand out while you’re all accessing nanoscale. These features set up technology for future measurements in the body. Towards the ultimate goal of minimally invasive point-of-care diagnosis.

Currently in the prototype stage, the non-invasive imaging tool described by researchers as a phonon probe can be inserted into a standard optical endoscope. Among many other illnesses, the body for finding, analyzing, and operating on cancerous lesions. Combining optical and phonon technologies can be advantageous. Speed ​​up the clinical workflow process and reduce the number of patient invasive testing procedures.

Phonon probes take this concept of 3D mapping to the cellular level, much like a doctor does a physical examination and feels an abnormal stiffness in the tissue under the skin that may indicate a tumor.

By scanning the ultrasonic probe in space, you can reproduce a three-dimensional map of the stiffness and spatial features of the surface of a specimen (such as tissue) and the microstructure beneath it. This is achieved by the power to image small objects such as large microscopes and the contrast to distinguish objects such as ultrasonic probes.

Dr. La Caera added: Although techniques for measuring whether tumor cells are stiff have been achieved with microscopes, these powerful tools are cumbersome, immobile, and unsuitable for the clinical environment faced by patients. Endoscopic nanoscale ultrasound technology is ready to make that leap forward.

The new ultrasonic imaging system uses two lasers that emit short pulses of energy to stimulate and detect vibrations in a sample. One of the laser pulses is absorbed by a metal layer of a nanotransducer (working by converting energy from one form to another) made at the tip of the fiber. The process by which high-frequency phonons (sound particles) are sent into a sample. Then the second laser pulse collides with the sound wave. This is a process known as Brillouin scattering. By detecting these collision laser pulses, the shape of the traveling sound wave can be reproduced and visually displayed.

The detected sound waves encode information about the stiffness of the material and even its shape. The Nottingham team first demonstrated this dual function using a pulsed laser and fiber optics.

The power of an imaging device is usually measured by the smallest object that can be seen on the system, the resolution. In two dimensions, phonon probes can decompose objects on the order of 1 micrometer, similar to microscopes. But in three dimensions (height), it provides measurements on a nanometer scale. This is unprecedented in fiber optic imaging systems.

In this paper, researchers found that the technology is compatible with both a single optical fiber and 10-20,000 fibers in an imaging bundle (1 mm in diameter), as used in traditional endoscopes. Indicates that there is.

As a result, you can routinely achieve superior spatial resolution and a wider field of view by collecting stiffness and spatial information from multiple different points on the sample without moving the device. This will bring you a new class of phonon endoscopes.

Beyond clinical medicine, in areas such as precision manufacturing and measurement, this high resolution tool can be used for surface inspection and material characterization. Complementary or alternative measurements of existing scientific instruments. For technologies such as 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering, the phonon probe can also be used as an in-line inspection tool by integrating directly into the outer diameter of the printed needle.

The team will then work with the Nottingham Gastroenterological Center and the Institute of Biophysics, Imaging and Optical Sciences at the University of Nottingham to develop a range of biological cell and tissue imaging applications. The goal is to create a viable clinical tool in the next few years.

