Control 4 and Savant Home Automation





Everything in our lives is getting smarter. From mobile phones to watches to smart vacuum cleaners, digital technology has revolutionized the world and the way it experiences. Isn’t it time for your home to catch up with this revolution?

There are many ways to incorporate smart technology into your home. A complete system like the advanced Control4 system can fully integrate everything including security, entertainment, smart blinds and shades into one easy-to-control unit in your home. If you’re not looking for that level of smart home technology, many homeowners choose from smart refrigerators, vacuums, entertainment systems, smart plugs, or hosts for smart home devices such as Amazon and Google devices. There is no only way to modernize your home.

To help you better understand what smart home technology can do for you and your home, take a closer look at two top home automation systems, Control4 and Savant Home Automation, what they offer and what they offer. We checked how they piled up on each other. Understanding the capabilities of each system will help you make better decisions about which type of smart home technology is right for you.

What is smart home technology?

A somewhat comprehensive term, smart home technology refers to a home device or feature that can communicate via automation, remote control, or digital technology. It can range from something as simple as a smart vacuum cleaner to something as comprehensive as a complete home automation system like Control4 or Savant.

What can CONTROL4 do for my home?

Control4 is a leader in the field of home automation. This complete smart home operating system connects all the technologies in the house and gives you full control from the central control pad. You can also link your smart device to Control 4 to access your smart home from a distance.

But what exactly can Control4 do for my home?

1. Smart lighting.

Bring hands-free lighting home with Control 4. With a smart lighting system, you can control all the lights in your house and program the timing of the lights. You can also enhance your home security with a new mockup feature that makes you look like you’re at home when you’re away.

2. Home security.

Control4 allows you to check in to locks, cameras and garage doors from anywhere in the world. Simply sync your smart device with your home automation system and you’ll be at home. You can also set the light to turn on automatically and be alerted when someone enters your home.

3. Home theater and entertainment.

Turn your entertainment room into a true home theater with Control4. The system brings entertainment to life with unmatched audio and visual components. With the universal remote control, you can access all your entertainment from one control.

4. Universal remote control with voice control.

Control your home with the click of a button on the universal remote control. In fact, you don’t have to click a button with the advanced voice control of Control4s. Simply talk to the remote to access entertainment and other smart devices.

What can SAVANT HOME AUTOMATION do in my home?

Savant Home Automation is one of the most comprehensive smart home technologies available on the market today. With Savant, you can easily integrate all your smart home technologies to enjoy entertainment and protect your home.

But what exactly can Savant Home Automation do for my home?

1. Smart shade.

Save on electricity bills and improve your home privacy with smart shades. These shades and blinds are fully programmable and can even be controlled from your smartphone from miles away.

2. Smart lighting.

Turning off the lights is no easier than Savant smart lighting. Control all the lights in your home from the central keypad or smart device. You can also dim and adjust the lighting to create the perfect atmosphere for your home.

3. Entertainment.

Integrate all your tech entertainment devices and have more fun at home. Use Savant Home Automation to control your smart TV, stereo, and any screen in your home. With the Savant remote, you’ll have access to endless entertainment options that the whole family will love.

4. Home security.

Keep your home and the people you care about safe with Savant Home Security. Rest assured that you can access the security camera from your smartphone. You can also control outdoor lighting and access the webcam on the front porch to keep your home safe.

CONTROL4 VS SAVANT HOME AUTOMATION

So the question still remains: which home automation system is best for you? Well, the answer isn’t that simple, as it depends on what you’re looking for in your home automation system. This is why it is important to first consult a trusted Control 4 or Savant Home Automation dealer. These professionals can help you evaluate your choices, determine your needs and choose the best smart home technology for you and your family.

In addition, many of these home automation systems are fully customizable. What does this mean to you? This means that you can choose only the features and smart devices you need, making these systems ideal for homes and living situations of virtually any size. Talking to a team of experts like APEX Audio Video should be your first move to bring your home into the 21st century.

Conclusion CONTROL 4VS SAVANT HOME AUTOMATION

Your home is a special place, your sanctuary, a place to relax, relax and spend time with the people you care about. Recent advances and popularity in smart home technology have made it easier (and more enjoyable) to enjoy your time at home.

Full home operating systems such as Savant Home Automation and Control 4 allow you to integrate all your smart devices into your home for easy access to your devices and entertainment. Smart shades, smart lighting, advanced security features, easy-to-use control pads and remote controls make your home smarter than ever.

