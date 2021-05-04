The release date of the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti may be delayed, but it will be released soon





The release date for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti continues. VideoCardz reports that future GPU announcements have been postponed for several weeks.

Nvidia seems to have postponed the scheduled (and previously leaked) May 18 announcement to May 31. VideoCardz also reported a review ban date on June 2, suggesting that GPUs aren’t all bad news, but will not be available until early June. Nvidia seems to be announcing the cheap GeForce RTX 3070 Ti along with the RTX 3080 Ti, with the June release date in mind.

It was fully released in May due to a leak on the previous RTX 3080 Ti release date, but we hope this short delay doesn’t upset the desired PC owners too much. The RTX 3070 Tis will be banned from review on June 9th, so it will be available about a week after the RTX 3080 Tis.

Both cards include the Nvidias Lite Hash Rate (LHR) feature, which limits the effectiveness of cryptocurrency mining without impacting game performance. Similar to Nvidias’ unlucky first attempt at the RTX 3060 mining limiter, the idea is to make the GPU unattractive to miners and increase the inventory available to regular PC builders.

In terms of specifications, this latest report confirms what we’ve already heard about the RTX 3080 Ti. Uses 12GB of GDDRX memory. This is less than the initially rumored 20GB, but has much higher memory bandwidth than the 10GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

The RTX 3070 Ti also relies on bandwidth upgrades as the 8GB of memory is significantly lower than the 12GB of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. However, the RTX 3070 Ti uses the upgraded GDDR6X VRAM instead of the RTX 3060s GDDR6.

We still don’t know how easy it is for potential customers to actually buy these cards, but it’s all working. Mining limiters can be slightly helpful, assuming they aren’t bypassed as easily as the last one, but the much bigger problem is the global chip shortage that slows everything from GPUs to PS5s to new cars. is.

Buying it yourself may be lucky to restock, as there is little suggestion that the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will escape this production headache.

