PixCell-Med-Tech Innovation, a diagnostic company acquired by Soulbrain





PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid diagnostic solutions at Point of Care, today announced that Soulbrain Holdings has acquired all of its dominant PixCell shares and invested in the company. This makes Soulbrain a major shareholder of PixCell Medical.

The acquisition of PixCell is in line with Soulbrains’ recent strategic transition to the healthcare and in-vitro diagnostics space.

Semiconductor specialist Soulbrain has recently selected the biohealthcare industry as the engine of growth and has already made several acquisitions and investments. The company has identified PixCell as the best strategy for entering the field of diagnostics and point-of-care testing with the goal of distributing specialized diagnostic reagents and miniaturized medical devices.

Dr. Nam Huh, Head of BioHealthcare and Vice President of Soulbrain, said: PixCellMedical is a proven company with disruptive technology in the healthcare sector and is proud to join the Soulbrain family. We will strive to acquire technologies that will be the basis for future industry development, and will diversify our business portfolio, including the distribution of specialized diagnostic reagents and small medical devices that specialize in point-of-care. Providing higher value and satisfaction to our customers is our number one priority, and PixCell is a great addition to the growing family of competitive life sciences daughter companies.

PixCell Medicals’ flagship product, HemoScreen, is a point-of-care blood testing platform that can perform blood cell analysis in less than 5 minutes by applying new AI-driven microfluidics and lab-on-cartridge technology. FDA-approved, CE-marked, and TGA-approved HemoScreen performs a five-part complete blood count (CBC) test and produces results comparable to lab analyzers in significantly less time. By applying a new patented microfluidics technique called viscoelastic Focusing to perform cell analysis, PixCell has downsized traditional large and complex machines.

Dr. Avishay Bransky, Co-Founder and CEO of PixCell Medical, said: This deal is critical to the global expansion and commercialization of PixCells’ HemoScreen. Soulbrain is an excellent strategic partner and we believe it will help accelerate growth while continuing to provide globally accessible and accurate blood test results. Our goal is to provide reliable, simple and affordable diagnostic information to those in need, such as those with chronic illnesses and those living in remote areas with poor access to health care. Partnering with Soulbrain is an important milestone in achieving that goal.

