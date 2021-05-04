Twitter space is widespread, but with strange limitations





Twitter Spaces, a live audio conversation of social media giants, is now widespread. Starting this week, Twitter users with more than 600 followers will be able to host their own space. According to the company, this strange limitation is because “these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations for existing audiences.”

However, the focus on making this audio-based social conversation feature easy for users to access and enjoy does not rule out the possibility of offering Spaces to everyone in the future. did. Twitter Spaces is currently available to both Android and iOS users with over 600 followers. The company also has a web version planned for the future.

Click here for Twitter clubhouse rivals

Twitter announced Spaces last December. This feature is inspired by the concept of social audio introduced by Clubhouse, which gained immense popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially dedicated to iOS, Twitter began testing Spaces for Android in early March. Now, a few months later, this feature is available to all eligible users.

Creating a space on Twitter is as easy as creating a tweet. Simply tap the “plus” icon in the lower right corner of the screen and select “Space”. Creating spaces gives you complete control over your participants. You can control who is speaking, mute the speaker, remove the microphone, or remove it completely from the space. You can share your space via Tweet or DM and invite more people.

When a follower starts or speaks in a space, it will appear as a purple bubble at the top of the Twitter timeline. Bubbles will be visible as long as the space is alive. You can join as a listener or request to speak. If you’re a listener, you can react to emojis, click on pinned tweets, view captions, and tweet or DM spaces to your followers.

If you join Twitter Space as a speaker, you can also pin tweets to Space and turn on captions. Of course, the host can still control your speaking privileges.

You can report your Space at any time, regardless of whether you are the host or participating in someone else’s Space. You can also report and block other participants in the space. If you have blocked someone before, that person will not be able to join the space you are hosting. In addition, if someone you block is talking in the space you are in, Twitter will notify you with a label and a warning.

Twitter has more features planned for Spaces

With the widespread adoption of Spaces, Twitter is also working on the introduction of Ticketed Spaces, a monetization tool for creators. This allows the host to set the ticket price for the space. According to Twitter, creators “make most of their revenue from ticket sales,” but maintain some amount. The ticketed space will be available to a small group of creators “within the next few months”.

In addition to this, Twitter Spaces will soon get co-hosting capabilities. The company is also adding the ability to schedule and set reminders for future spaces in the coming weeks. Last but not least, Twitter is working on improving live captions and making Spaces more accessible.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos