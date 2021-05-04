View your shared document edit history with the new Google Docs tool





Google Docs makes it easy to see who is editing a shared document. Starting this week, Google will add a new “Show Editors” option to your documents. This provides additional information about the edit history of selected parts of the document.

To use this feature, you must first select the text and right-click to open the context menu.Then from the dropdown menu[編集者を表示]Select to see more information about the edit history of the selected text. You’ll see a list of all editors who have made some changes to that text. The new tool also highlights changes and timestamps made by the editor. You can also see the revision history.

Google Docs makes it easy to see the edit history of shared documents

Google Docs is one of the main tools in the Google Workspace suite and is a great platform for collaboration. Documents on the web are stored and synced so that authorized users can easily, quickly, and safely modify documents wherever they want, wherever they need them. However, if your team has multiple members, it can be difficult to track who changed what when. The Show Editor option does the job. Note that you can only see the changes made by the editor and cannot undo them.

The latest updates to Google Docs are now available to users around the world. Users in the Rapid Release domain can already access the new tools. For users in the scheduled release domain, it can be phased out and can take up to 15 days to reach all users worldwide. Deployment began on May 3rd. There is no admin control for this tool.

Please note that “Show Editors” in Google Docs is only available to Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers. Customers in Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business will not be able to use this new tool in Google Docs.

In related news, we fixed a layout or format issue that affected users of multiple Google Docs and slides last month. The problem was caused by an ad blocker on my computer. Disabling ad blockers temporarily alleviated some user issues. AdBlock has announced that an update to the filter list has fixed the issue.

