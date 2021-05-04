Ikea Meets Lego is Google’s tomorrow’s workplace idea





Google’s first office was a cluttered Silicon Valley garage full of saw-resting desks.

In 2003, five years after its founding, the company moved to a vast campus called Googleplex. Airy open offices and whimsical communal spaces set the standard for what an innovative workplace should look like. Over the years, amenities have piled up. Meals were free and the round-trip bus to work was also free. It was easy to go to the office and stay there all day.

Today, companies that once redefined how employers treat workers are trying to redefine the office itself. Google has created a post-pandemic workplace for employees who have been accustomed to working from home for the past year and don’t want to stay in the office anymore.

The company encourages, but does not require, vaccination, perhaps in September, when employees begin to return to the office. At first, the interior of a Google building may not look very different. But next year or so, Google plans to experiment with new office designs in millions of square feet of space, or about 10% of its global workspace. The plan is based on work that began before the coronavirus crisis brought Google’s workforce home. The company asked a variety of consultant groups, including sociologists studying Gen Z and learning how junior high school students can socialize and imagine what future workers want.

The answer seems to be that IKEA meets Lego. Google is designing a team pod instead of a row of desks next to the cookie cutter meeting room. Each pod is a blank canvas. Chairs, desks, whiteboards, and storage units on casters can be moved to different locations and, in some cases, relocated in hours.

To address the expected mix of remote and office workers, the company is also creating a new conference room called Campfire. In this conference room, participants sit in a circle dotted with large vertical displays that cannot be ignored.

Google is building outdoor work areas in several locations around the world to address concerns that the coronavirus can easily spread to traditional offices. At Silicon Valley’s headquarters, the parking lot and lawn area was converted into a fenced Camp Charleston with lawn and wooden deck flooring about the size of four tennis courts with Wi-Fi throughout. Tables and chairs are gathered under the outdoor tent. Employees can return to their permanent desk with a rotation schedule that assigns people to come to the office on a particular day, ensuring that no one is there on the same day as the desk next door.

The corporate culture is bohemian, but coming to the office on a regular basis was one of Google’s few lasting rules. Google has focused on three trends. Work happens everywhere, not just in the office. What employees need in the workplace is constantly changing. The workplace should be more than a desk, a meeting room, and equipment.

Technology specialist Michelle Kaufman Kaufman said the future of the work we were thinking of was ten years away. Covid has now taken us into that future.

