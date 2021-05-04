Trader Joe’s CIO Dr. Longrickman joins a groundbreaking podcast to discuss leadership, innovation and technology transformation





Organized by Alison Dean, Vice President of Operations at Theorem, LLC, The Breakthrough interviews with respected leaders with IT, engineering and product backgrounds to share insights and organizations on key teams. Accelerating digital innovation within.

LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – # breakthrupod — Theorem, an innovation and engineering company specializing in custom software development, LLC is today the Breakthrough, a technology podcast created by the Theorem team and hosted by Alison Dean, Vice President of Operations. Was announced. ..

Incorporating a new paradigm that all companies are becoming technology companies, the Breakthrough series features technology leaders respected in a variety of industries by both private and public sector organizations.

In the first episode of The Breakthrough, host Alison Dean sits with Trader Joe’s CIO Dr. Ron Glickman. Dr. Glickman details his experience in leading transformation projects and how he envisions future grocery shopping. He also shares tips and methodologies on how to create powerful breakthroughs and how to cross the boundaries of what is currently possible.

Achieving breakthroughs within the team requires coordination and trust, Dr. Glickman said. If you can set your ego aside, you will empower people, build trust, create and nurture loyalty. All of a sudden things start to happen and these breakthroughs can be achieved.

Look at the breakthroughs to hear Lons’ perspective on what it takes to achieve what seems impossible.

