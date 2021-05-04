Google Fiber expands with Charlotte’s Triangle after bandwidth demand increases by 32%





RALEIGH – Google Fiber offers 2 Gigabit services in two service areas: North Carolina, Charlotte and Triangle. This is after the Google Fiber team discovered that customers in the state increased their bandwidth demand by 32% in 2020. This is due to Terrill Gosa. , Google Fiber’s Senior Director of Engineering and Operations said the growing demand for pandemics has brought about a “new normal.”

“In North Carolina, customers spent more time using educational platforms such as Google Classroom and video conferencing services such as Zoom and Google Meet as schools and workplaces moved online,” Gosa said. She noted that peak utilization changed dramatically at the beginning of and thereafter in the global coronavirus pandemic, shifting to a much longer peak time from 6 pm to 8 pm.

As more activity goes from face-to-face to online in 2020, the company has responded to this increase in demand, Gosa said, despite the fact that networks have already been built to meet the demand. For example, Gosa said, “In the face of rising demand, we’ve been innovating to increase capacity at every point of the network over the past year, from support facilities to customer homes, to improve the customer experience. “.

Google Fiber’s ultra-fast internet (currently available in Triangle Charlotte) may require technology upgrades

This includes adding neighborhoods and specific residential living environments to the company’s service area.

In Charlotte, Google Fiber is now available in the South Charlotte and North Charlotte areas, as well as apartments and condos in and around Uptown. The company is steadily adding services and infrastructure to the region, Gosa said.

In the Triangle, Google Fiber is available to residents and businesses in Cary, Morrisville, Raleigh and Durham and continues to add Chapel Hill and Carbolo neighborhoods to its service area.

“The world is starting to return to normal, and some people are returning to face-to-face schools and face-to-face jobs, but there is still strong demand and it is unlikely that they will return to the pre-pandemic. Level, “Gosa said. Despite the growing demand for streaming video, gaming, telemedicine and smart home technology, these all increased in 2020, Gosa said.

As a result, the company is building a 2 GB service infrastructure and adding neighborhoods to its service area. “The peak utilization was consistent day and night,” says Gosa. “After 12 months, we will see the same new normal condition.”

Google Fiber rolls out ultra-fast 2 Gigabit Internet service with Triangle

