Free Fire City Open 2021: Prize pool distribution and format revealed





Highlights: Free Fire India recently announced the next tournament prize. It features a large prize pool of 60,00,000 rupees. Each successfully registered team will receive eight tickets to use within the scheduled time.

Garena announces the Free Fire City Open2021 tournament in India. This is the first national tournament to be held in the country and survivors can sign up in-game from the Free Fire Cup (FFC) site.

According to Galena, these 12 teams are the major cities of Delhi, Mumbai (Maharastra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Kolkata (West Bengal), Chennai (Tamirunadhu), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Bishaka Putnam (Andhra Pradesh). In addition to this, there are two wildcard entries coming from outside these eight regions.

Free Fire City Open 2021: Prizes Announced

Teams from eight Indian cities will participate in the tournament. FFCO will continue for four months and promise a large prize pool of 600,000 rupees.

National Final:-

1st place (winner): -15,00,000 Indian Rupees

2nd place (1st place): -7,50,000 Indian Rupees

3rd place (2nd place): -5,00,000 Indian Rupees

4th place: -3,00,000 Indian Rupee

5th place: -2,00,000 Indian Rupee

6th place: -2,00,000 Indian Rupee

7th place: -150,000 Indian Rupees

8th place: -150,000 Indian Rupees

9th place: -1,00,000 Indian Rupee

10th place: -1,00,000 Indian Rupee

11th place: -50,000 Indian Rupees

12th place: -50,000 Indian Rupees

Minimum Qualification Criteria for Participating in Free Fire City Open:-

1. Player must be at least 12 years old.

2. All players must be ranked at level 40.

3. The minimum ranking of participants must be Diamond 1 or higher with 2538 ranking points throughout the FFCO (Open Qualifying).

4. All three players, including the team captain, must be from the same area. Regions are based on the player’s Aadhar card.

How do I register for Free Fire City Open?

Many players have a FAQ, how to register for Free Fire City Open. This article provided all the information about registration and a step-by-step guide.

If you have 40 or more levels in the game and 1 rank or more of diamonds, you can register for the tournament.To register for an event, you need to follow these steps

Open FFC mode in Free Fire Click More Information (upper right corner) Read Qualifications and Details Create or join a squad Click Register when the squad is full.

After forming a team with pre-determined members, players can click Start Game in the Free Fire City Open lobby to start the match and invite their registered teammates to join the team to start playing.

