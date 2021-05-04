Sony has registered the trademark of Insomniac’s Xbox shooter Sunset Overdrive





Sony Interactive Entertainment has registered the trademark of Sunset Overdrive exclusively for Insomniacs Xbox.

As discovered by Twitter detective Nibel, Sunset Overdrive was registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office on the PlayStation at the end of last month.

Released in 2014, Sunset Overdrive is an action-adventure shooter for the Xbox One, where players are fighting an army of mutants with exotic weapons.

The game was a rare entry into Insomniac’s Xbox development, which has spent almost all of its 20-year history working on the PlayStation. Following the huge success of Marvels Spider-Man, the studio was acquired by Sony in 2019.

Insomniac previously claimed to own the Sunset Overdrive IP, but the original game remains exclusive to the Xbox One console (released on PC in 2018).

The trademark registration doesn’t indicate a plan to bring the game back, but it’s closely aligned with the director of Sunset Overdrives, who rejoined Insomniac earlier this year after working as a top-notch designer at Xboxs’ new The Initiative studio.

Insomniac is currently working on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2021.

Last week, PlayStations game bosses claimed that Sony promised to release a more game in addition to continuing its famous blockbuster single-player release.

PlayStation has focused most of its past console generation on story-driven single-player games such as God of War, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima, while PlayStation Studios boss Herman Hurst has been on GI.biz. He talked about the latest signature, the original multiplayer project from the new studio. Firewalk has shown that it is committed to coming up with new ideas as well.

“I think the games we make are as clear and diverse as possible,” Furst said. “From Sackboy to AstroBot, Dreams, to the games of this kind you’re talking about, such as The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghosts of Tsushima.

And since these games are at the heart of what we do here in the PlayStation studio, there is no doubt that we will continue to make these games. But at the same time, we are committed to providing these quality experiences, as well as experimenting and devising fresh ideas. “

