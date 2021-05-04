Google Pay, Buy Now and Pay After, Beginning of the End of Cryptographic Paint for Payers – Retail Reform





Transferring money with a credit card imposes huge taxes on everyone involved. If we do not consider this a threat to existing acquisition models, it is nothing more than an explosive increase in Neobank. Its success can be summarized in simple yet clear sentences.

Customers hate banking fees.

ATM fee.

Current account.

Overdraft fee.

Minimum charge for your account.

Remittance fee.

Monthly fee for who knows what.

However, we argue that none of these bank charges represent 3 percent of the account holder’s annual deposit. But for merchants who accept cards, that’s exactly what’s happening. Oh, and 3% of that is compounded at a rate of 10% per year, with the parties to the “value” chain public.

Niiiice.

The market is trying to avoid taxes, which is exactly what we expect to happen with the traditional merchant acquisition model. What does a disruptor need to pull it off? Both sides of the network, that is:

Consumer Merchants Facebook has a lot of consumers and merchants who use Facebook to promote their business Amazon has a lot of consumers and merchants who sell goods using Amazon Apple has a lot of consumers Apple Pay Google has a large number of consumers and merchants who use Google to advertise and accept Google Pay. ..

Don’t sleep at either Paypal, Stripe, or a Pay Now (BNPL) company.

why?

As these businesses get closer to consumers, they can become banks. By becoming a bank, they can ACH money directly from the consumer’s account to the merchant’s account, eliminating the need for payment rails. This is literally what BNPL has already done, and the BNPL CAGR is projected to exceed 35%. In addition, the younger generation has adopted a large number of BNPLs. See the survey below.

Given that Stripe and Shopify are enhancing many of the Internet’s e-commerce layers, I think they can make the most money here. All they need to do is provide a BNPL button and become an underwriting bank for consumers and merchants. Yes, consumers do not earn reward points, but given a lower final cost or a more flexible payment structure, this is probably not important for many markets.

Even more interesting is what Google is doing with the improved Google Pay.

Google is building its own double-sided payment network like Alipay. It is on both sides of the market and does not require an intermediary to move money. Google has already tried this in India with TEZ, and it worked better than good.

You can read a little more about this model from FinTech analysts, but it’s coming soon. It’s very popular when sellers realize that they can maintain 3% of their revenue and enjoy many true value-added services from Google. What value does a traditional acquirer have for a merchant?

Oh yeah, fake fees.

Then you got the cipher, and it’s getting hot. Consumers see it as an almost speculative bet, but it’s starting to give way to merchants in the form of actual bids. Square is a big crypto proponent (that is, it will one day be an accepted payment method for Square merchants) and there are new crypto wallets like CoinPayments already accepted by 70K merchants-this is Toast Support is about twice that of merchants – and they achieved it with a raise of less than $ 1 million. Oh, and there are many Coin Payments competitors out there, and Flexa is what we’re paying attention to.

If you are a $ 1 trillion company, becoming a bank is one of the only ways you can satisfy the public market with a CAGR of 10%. All bank-network partnerships are just a show, and will no longer be mediated by tech companies (Apple will launch Mastercard within the next five years to support its own payment rails). Legacy acquirers, whether or not they are aware, stare at each day until they become irrelevant.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos