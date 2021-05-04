How to crack an interview with a tech company HR manager





Amee Parekh is Uber Technologies Inc, one of Uber’s fastest growing divisions. I’m the Human Resources Manager for Uber Eats US.

How do you feel about working in technology?

Working in technology is definitely not for everyone. However, if you are passionate about a fast-paced work environment, the idea that growth inspires you and builds, rebuilds, and adapts everything at a very rapid and intense pace may be interesting to you. A technology career may be right for you. !! !!

This makes no difference to HR professionals either. I affirm that it is even more true for HR professionals. Working with technology can drive a high level of influence that is part of the leading story of technology innovation that mobilizes or connects millions of people around the world.

If you are interested in working in tech HR, clearing a HR manager role interview that can be called different titles in different companies from HR business partners to HR managers is a completely different ball game is. Here are some tips to help you succeed.

What are tech companies looking for in HR professionals?

Ability to execute

Ability to adapt to change (eg, changes in business leaders, changes in business plans and strategies, etc.)

Ability to innovate and test new HR initiatives

Basic personnel knowledge honed by experience (eg, being proactive)

Powerful analytical capabilities (for example, the ability to leverage data for all decisions)

How does the actual interview flow?

Interviews usually begin with a free-form statement like this:

“Please introduce yourself.”

“Tell me your rsum.”

“I want to know more about your profile.”

This is an open question, and while it may seem impossible to make a mistake, it is probably the most important question. Most interviewers make their decision on whether to hire you by the end of the first question. In reality, the interviewer asks:

“What are your achievements, especially your professional achievements?”

“Do we understand and prosper in our fast-paced, ambiguous, ever-changing culture?”

“Can you understand your business strategy and accelerate growth and change?”

As you can see, this is a question error. The frameworks to follow are:

1. Keep the chronology. Start with your latest relevant role and walk towards your education and vice versa. Please do not fly around. Interviewers are trying to build your image, but flying around can be confusing and difficult to follow.

2. Be specific and concise. For the most relevant experiences, dig a little deeper into what you’ve achieved and how to do it. It’s important to be concise, but it’s more important to leave the teaser. This prompts their next question. This is also your opportunity to show how your experience is more relevant or better than what they are looking for.

3. Quantification, quantification, quantification. If possible, be clear about some of the numbers you’ve achieved in your previous role. Most tech companies today need a human resources expert who digs deep into the data and analyzes it to a high degree. This is an important time to make that first impression. Did you reduce turnover, increase staff and scale, and change your compensation structure? Share those numbers with the interviewer.

4. Practice the answer. Do a few dry runs to make it sound confident. Keep in mind that by the end of this first answer, the interviewer is likely to have decided whether or not to hire you.

Which professional achievements do you need to emphasize?

As you prepare to answer this question, be prepared to talk about two or three important achievements. Here are some guidelines on how to configure the key outcome answers:

1. Start with the business impact.

2. Emphasize your role.

3. Demonstrate leadership or initiative.

4. Conclude with how you measured your success.

You can then take advantage of this to ask a variety of follow-up questions, such as:

“Tell us when you led the transformation.”

“Please tell us when you used the data to drive important decisions.”

“Please tell us when you were able to influence key business decisions and drive initiatives in other directions.”

Did you fail?

Technology HR professionals need to have a high level of comfort for construction, innovation, quick launch, frequent successes, and quick failures. Having the ability to fail shows that you are willing to build many new initiatives and try things that have never been tried before. Most importantly, what the interviewer is trying to evaluate. Are you humble and capable of learning every day, even if you are an experienced HR expert? Interviewers may ask, “Tell me what time you failed and what you learned from it,” “when you failed again,” and “when you failed again.” It usually measures a candidate’s comfort to failure.

In addition to these tips, detailed introspection and a lot of preparation lay the foundation for breaking the dream HR role in a high-tech, fast-moving tech company.

