Apple iOS 14.5 Update: According to Facebook, Instagram notifications, “tracking” helps keep the app free





Apple’s latest software, the iOS 14.5 update, has frustrated Facebook and its app family, especially when it comes to the privacy focus on tracking user behavior. In iOS 14.5, Facebook and Instagram apps have new notifications that help keep the app “free” and appear to rely on horror tactics, so we’re asking users to allow tracking.

I’m using iOS 14.5. In this version of iOS, you will need to ask for permission to track some data from this device in order to improve your ads. According to Facebook app notifications for iOS 14.5 users. This notice was first discovered by technology researcher Ashkan Soltani. He found a similar message on the Instagram app. Check out the tweets below.

And that begins. @Facebook / @Instagram explores additional horror tactics to counter @ Apple iOS14 # ATT privacy changes.

Help keep Facebook free pic.twitter.com/mOB9WJpz9A

Ashkan Soltani (@ ashk4n) April 30, 2021

Show more personalized ads and keep Facebook free with information about activities received from other apps and websites [and] We support businesses that rely on advertising to reach their customers.

However, according to The Verge’s report, Apple calls the new notification an educational screen that provides more information on how Facebook uses data for personalized advertising. However, many may see the new requirement as a horrifying tactic that suggests that Facebook and Instagram could soon become paid apps if new privacy features continue to be implemented.

Facebook is dissatisfied with the privacy features of iOS 14

Facebook has strongly criticized the new opt-in requirement, which requires iOS 14 and later users to specifically agree to have the app track phone usage. Without this consent, apps such as Facebook will not be able to track other apps or pages accessed by the user.

Zuckerberg called Apple in its January earnings announcement on Facebook, calling it one of Facebook’s biggest competitors. According to Zuckerberg, Apple has all the incentives to take advantage of its dominant platform position to interfere with the operation of our and other apps. This will impact the growth of millions of companies around the world, including future iOS 14 changes, he added.

Can Facebook really get paid?

Facebook’s long-standing tagline has always pointed out that the company is free and will always be. However, Facebook quietly removed the slogan from its home page in 2019. A year ago in 2018, when Zuckerberg testified in front of Congress, he did not rule out the possibility of a paid version of the app, but “always be a free Facebook version.”







