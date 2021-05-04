Huawei P50 Pro Case Rendering Confirms Dual Circular Camera Module – Research Sniper





Huawei’s new flagship P50 series will be available in June. Rumors and leaks have been repeated many times, as the pace is much slower than the last spring release. A few days ago, a high resolution rendering of the Huawei P50 Pro was released again. A curved screen on the front, a central hole, solid volume and power buttons on the sides, and a dual circular camera on the back, which includes four cameras, including a periscope multi-zoom camera. I will. The rendering of the new case is published by Gizmochina and tells a story that is nothing new than reviewing the design of the device and its camera module.

Importantly, the Huawei P50 comes standard with Sony’s own custom IMX800 sensor, and it was previously reported that the Super Outsole is close to 1 inch. Huaweis’ unique RYYB placement upgrades the night vision capabilities again, making it a new generation of night vision equipment.

Regarding the configuration, it has been reported that the three versions of Huawei P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro Plus are equipped with Kirin 9000L, Kirin 9000E, and Kirin 9000, respectively, and their positions in the market are different.

Huawei’s slow-paced P50 series is just one side, according to some industry analysts, but embargoes and a global shortage of semiconductor components have lengthened the manufacturing and inventory cycle. On the other hand, it may also be related to plans to pre-install the official version of the Hongmeng OS 2.0 system. Currently, the system is just in the public beta of the development version and will take some time to complete and polish.

