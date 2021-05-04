Google Docs gets a new show editor feature to easily identify changes in shared documents





Google Docs makes it easy to track who is making what changes to a shared document.[編集者を表示]Options have been added. This new feature allows users to select a portion of the text in a document to see who edited it. This makes it easier to track edits when multiple collaborators are working on a single document. Google is rolling out updates in two phases. Accounts that choose to belong to the Rapid Release Domain will already be able to see the changes, but Phased Release Domain accounts will gradually begin receiving changes from May 3rd. The latter will see the impact on Google Docs version in about 15 days.

Google announces updates through blog posts and now gets editors’ view options A change in Google Docs features that allows users to highlight part of the text, right-click and recently via a dropdown A menu that states that you will be able to see who edited it. This will display a list of editors with recent edits and their respective timestamps. In addition, the user can also view the version history of each edit. New features do not have special administrator privileges.

Search Giants also announced that the new Google Docs Show Editor features will be available only to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers. It is also inaccessible to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Last year, Google announced that iOS users will be able to edit Microsoft Office files using Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. This feature was first introduced in web apps in 2019 and then released in Android apps.

