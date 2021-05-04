A new collaboration of Stanford University scholars reveals the complexity of life in Silicon Valley





A professor of communication at Stanford University and a Silicon Valley scholar for the wealthy, the few who barely pass through, and many in the meantime, to understand what it’s like to live and work in Silicon Valley. One Fred Turner teamed up with renowned photographer Mary Beth Mihan. Watch this video.

Melissa de Witte

When Stanford University scholar Fred Turner moved to Silicon Valley in 2002, Google had only a few hundred employees and Facebook didn’t exist.

Over the next two decades, Turner has witnessed major changes in the region as a Silicon Valley cultural scholar and resident. In the immense wealth and growth surrounding him, Turner saw another Silicon Valley.

Turner hopes that his new project, in collaboration with renowned photographer Mary Beth Mihan, will be able to spotlight some of the complexities of the region known as the center of innovation.

Turner, Professor of Communication, Harry and Norman Chandler, School of Humanities, said: Photographers like Mary Beth Mihan I would find new ways to express some of the things I want to express in my academic work, but I couldn’t really find an idiom. “

The result of their academic and artistic collaboration is a new book, Seeing Silicon Valley: Life Inside a Fraying America (University of Chicago Press, 2021), which explores the everyday experiences of people living and working in Silicon Valley. .. From the wealthier residents to the poorest, and many in the meantime. With a collection of over 30 portraits taken in 2017 and 2019, readers see Silicon Valley workers at home and at work. This is an image that conveys the reality of living in one of America’s wealthiest regions.

Readers meet people like US Army veteran Cristobal, who works as a contract guard on Facebook, and he earns $ 21 an hour in one of the country’s most expensive housing markets.

Cristobal shows that he has turned into his home in a backyard hut in Mountain View, California. You can see it standing in a small living space with bright pink walls and a loft storage area littered with clothes and toiletries.

The reader also meets Teresa, who is shown sitting in the taco truck where she works. Teresa emigrated from Mexico to the United States and shares an apartment with her four daughters.

Readers also learn about people like Ariana who discovered that her Sunnyvale condo was contaminated with trichlorethylene gas due to toxic waste remaining from decades of production in the 1950s and 1980s. I will. As Turner points out in the book’s introduction, there are about 23 super fund sites in Santa Clara County. This is the EPA label designated for areas that are heavily polluted to be covered by government funding to purify toxic waste that saturates the landscape.

Ariana and her boyfriend Elijah are depicted hugging Ariana’s driveway. It stands under a deep blue sky overgrown with dense trees in the foreground. “At first, I was a little surprised,” Ariana reportedly said after she learned about the dangerous substances that permeated her home.

Capture people’s stories

Mihan, who lives in Providence, Rhode Island, hasn’t spent much time in Silicon Valley. She knew about the region primarily from stories she read in newspapers and magazines that have long portrayed the region as a future place where tech geniuses were transforming society.

“Silicon Valley was a mythical idea for me,” Mihan said. “I had this idea that everything was sparkling, everything was possible, and people were young and healthy. It was a place where all of human’s best ingenuity was demonstrated.”

What Mihan encountered was very different from what she had imagined.

“I wouldn’t have been able to prepare me for the anxiety and human stress and suffering that accompany being part of that economy,” Mihan said.

After a few long trips, Mihan was immersed in Silicon Valley culture. She approached a stranger she met on a street in the neighborhood and had a long conversation with a cashier she met in her favorite Takeria. She attended a conference of the United Auto Workers and went to a party with tech entrepreneurs. And through these exchanges, Mihan began to see the theme emerge from the hustle and bustle of the valley.

Some of Mihan’s observations surprised Turner, especially reporting that the emotions of economically uneasy workers are experienced on a daily basis.

“What really surprised me was how Mary Beth heard the persistent growls of worker anxiety she was talking about at all levels, from the Tacorian people to executive executives.” He said. “Overall, you find people who are worried about whether they can accomplish it, whether they can survive, or whether they can move on.”

Imagination of a new citizen

Turner hopes the project will stimulate new public participation by sharing the experiences of those who have helped build Silicon Valley into its current state.

“How can we use the wealth we have built up to improve the lives of all people in our area? I think that’s the problem.” “We can be very proud of the devices we have developed, but we need to reconnect our ambitions for technological development and profits to our ambitions for a better society. We are new. You need to have a citizen’s vision and hope this book falls a bit into that pool. “

This project was supported by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Stanford Arts Initiative, and the Departments of Communication and Art & Art History. An earlier version of this book was published in 2018 by C & F Editions in Paris, France.

