Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leak reveals improved camera design





Samsung’s next major flagship devices are expected to be the refreshed Galaxy Z Fold Folding Smartphone and perhaps the new Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone. Calls are expected to come around the August time frame. New leaks for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are coming online, showing what the two phones look like.

Twitter user Alvin (@Sondesix) shared a leaked image of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new image shows the design of the new camera module. The array still has three sensors, but the module itself is more compact than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The LED flash unit is also located under the camera lens. Check out the tweets below.

Also see the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Black, white (silver), green! pic.twitter.com/pOTCpxz70s

Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021

Also…

Galaxy Z Fold3 with S pen has been confirmed! pic.twitter.com/v3ehrK81SP

Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021

The leak also shows that in the folded state, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has less gap between the two folded halves of the device compared to the previous device. The Z Fold 3 will be available in three colors: green, black and silver, as shown in the leaked image.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset with a 4,275mAh battery. Lighter frames, thinner bezels, and for the first time for Samsung, under-display front cameras are also expected for phones. Please note that the leak may not contain complete true information as any of these have been officially confirmed by Samsung.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 also gets a new design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also come with major design enhancements compared to its predecessor. Vertically collapsible phones are expected to come with a vertical camera setup to make more space for a larger outer screen.

Galaxy Z Flip3

————————

Most people still don’t seem to believe that the Z Fold series leaks are really real.

Well, I won’t blame you. But look at this GIF I took from the “original” video.

It looks too realistic to fake. pic.twitter.com/73RDnnLwWV

Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021

This will allow you to provide more content and functionality on your secondary screen. Expected color options for phones include black, white, purple, and green. Again, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak wasn’t officially confirmed and couldn’t be the final product. It is recommended to add a little salt to remove the leak.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos