Honor Asia Pacific American Heritage Month on Google





This year, during Asia-Pacific American Heritage Month, Google reaffirms its commitment to respect the diversity of different Asian cultures, raise the voice of APIs, and at the same time work with the Asia-Pacific Islands community in the fight against hatred. confirm. This was partly done through our products and by launching many initiatives to revitalize the API community in our own workplace.

Our commitment to support #StopAsianHate

We are honored to be able to expand our support for front-line organizations fighting for the safety, dignity and fairness of the API community, and have invested more than $ 10 million in this important task.

There is an urgent need to improve the psychological and physical safety of the API community. To help with this, we’ve funded more than $ 3 million in Google.org cash grants, the AAJC to promote Asian American justice, the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, and physical protection services and mental health. Donated to more than 35 local organizations nationwide that provide resources. These organizations include self-help for seniors in the San Francisco Bay Area, Asia Counseling and Referral Services in Seattle (ACRS), the Asia Pacific Policy Planning Council in Los Angeles (A3PCON), and the Asian American Federation in New York City. included.

We also understand that the challenges facing the API community require constant attention to achieve lasting change. That’s why we provided $ 3.5 million in advertising grants to promote Asian American justice-the Asian Pacific American community, including the AAJC, the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, and the suspension of AAPI Hate. Funded incident reporting, bystander training, and civil rights promotion.

Sharing our own history, celebrating our breakthroughs, and educating the world about how we experience racism is very important at this moment. That’s why the API was raised by offering $ 4 million in YouTube advertising credits to nonprofits, creators, and storytellers who defended the #StopAsianHate movement.

These organizations and individuals are doing the work necessary to make meaningful changes.

Spotlight the art and culture of the Asia-Pacific Islanders

Throughout May, we will raise the voice of influential and inspirational members of the API community across our products and platforms. Today, Google’s home page celebrates the life and work of Hisae Yamamoto, a Japanese-American writer who was detained during World War II. Hisayes’ work reveals the experience of Japanese immigrants in the United States, the disconnect between first and second generation immigrants, and the common challenges she has experienced.

Google Arts & Culture has also launched a hub dedicated to the experiences of Asian Americans and Pacific Islands, with more than 48 partners, including the American Chinese Museum, Smithsonian Institution for Asia Pacific America, Center for Asian American Media, and Shangri-La Museum. .. Islamic art, culture and design, to name a few. Featuring thousands of cultural crafts, archives and artwork that dive into rich history, including more than 114 online stories and emotional stories of Chinese poetry carved into the walls of Angel Island by immigration inmates. is.

