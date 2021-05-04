Boeing invests $ 50 million in VA Tech Innovation Campus





Virginia Tech has a bold and unique vision of unleashing the power of diversity to solve the world’s most pressing problems through technology, and we are proud to realize that vision. Boeing is dedicated to promoting equity and inclusiveness both internally and in the community and has partnered with Virginia Tech to create a robust and diverse STEM talent pipeline to drive the future of aerospace. I’m looking forward to building it.

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) Said Boeing’s support was great news not only for Virginia Tech, but for the country as a whole.

According to Warner, the United States needs to maintain international leadership in technological progress, and talent is our most important resource. It’s exciting to see world-class companies like Boeing invest in programs that help strengthen the depth of engineers in our country and drive economic growth in the Washington, DC region.

Nationally, the field of computer science and information technology is projected to increase 531,200 jobs between 2019 and 2029, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. To meet this demand, Virginia has promised to generate 31,000 new computer science and computer engineering graduates in 20 years through Tech Talent Investment Program contracts with 11 universities.

The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, which anchors the 65-acre innovation district of Alexandria, is a key component of Virginia Tech’s commitment to the program.

Lance Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, aims to develop the most diverse graduate technology programs in the country.

According to Collins, we launched the campus with an ambitious vision of diversifying talent in the tech sector. To achieve these big goals, you need a partner like Boeing. This gift allows us to now launch an initiative that will take years to begin. We are honored to receive this record gift. And I look forward to realizing that it has empowered us.

Boeing’s investment in government, industry and research connections goes to scholarships, fellowships and a variety of academic programs, while supporting the creation of a dynamic new physical campus in Alexandria.

New financial assistance for students made possible by Boeing includes:

A complete scholarship to attract, retain and promote a diverse cohort of master’s students. Additional scholarships for potential future students who have completed the prerequisite courses and are seeking admission to the Innovation Campus. PhD Fellowship to attract a cohort of highly skilled and diverse researchers.

With Boeing support, we will be able to launch new programs and initiatives through the Center, including:

A data-driven approach to recruiting students with a focus on inclusion and diversity that serves as a best practice for higher education. A student success center that provides wraparound academic support. A new technology leadership program to provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to rebuild the culture of the Technology Center. A unique project-based curriculum that incorporates industry mentors into students. A collaborative research project focusing on strategic learning areas. A program that provides non-traditional undergraduates, including veterans, with the opportunity to eventually enroll in the Innovation Campus and succeed.

The impact of Boeing’s support goes beyond higher education through outreach from the Innovation Campus.

A scalable kindergarten-to-high school STEM engagement program that drives the future of diversity in the technology sector. Funding program directors from kindergarten to high school to develop, implement, and lead strategies to increase access to technology-related areas.

Leticia Long, a graduate of Virginia Tech and a resident of Alexandria and vice president of the Virginia Tech Visitors Committee, supported Boeing’s vision of an innovation campus to increase access to higher education in the high-tech sector. Praised.

Alexandria and the entire DC region are very diverse, Long said. Any talented student interested in computer science or computer engineering hopes to be on this campus someday. Boeing’s generous and strategic gift is a major step towards realizing the vision of the Innovation Campus.

