Nintendo Switch’s new Pokemon Snap: good games, terrible photos.





If you launch the new Nintendo Switch game Pokmon Snap, look at the pictures that the video game considers to deserve 4 stars (highest score) and say “Ha! This! [derisive air quotes] Snap sucks!

If none of these words make sense to you, the basic assumptions for both the new Iteration and the 1999 Nintendo 64 Original Pokemon Snap are: You are a small natural forest, beach, or volcano. Run around the slices and take pictures Pokemon in their habitat (also known as Pokemon, funky little creatures you can catch and train to fight each other). When you return from the excursion, a man called Professor Miller will rate your photo on a scale of 1 to 4 stars. 4 is the best. His criteria for judging photos are fairly simple: Pokemon must be large and centered within the frame, ideally doing cute things or posing with friends. need to do it.

Obviously, at least the first two criteria are not necessary elements for good photography by other people’s metrics.In an interview with Wired, nature maintenance photographer Melissa Gru considered most of the Pokemon Snap photos she showed to be half-hearted at best, and even explained that Miller’s standards were very foreign. [her]..

Okay, it’s fair. But to be honest, Pokemon Snap didn’t mean to teach you how to take good pictures.

The central mechanic of the game may be taking pictures, but that doesn’t mean it teaches us anything about photography as an art. How do you program a game that essentially performs art criticism, which is an essentially subjective field? Yes, it was pretty ridiculous that my top rated photo of the giant whale Pokemon Wailord was basically a blue square because I was so close when I took the photo, but that ridiculous thing is the game Is part of the joy of. And Miller didn’t tell you to take, and the game doesn’t really penalize you for taking the kind of photo you want to take. You can still receive points and proceed with the game.

What’s more, the fun of the game is ultimately to see Pokemon just cute. Grookey and Pichu (adorable green baby monkey and baby-shaped Pikachu) flew to the screen together in the first few seconds of the game, as if to prove the points. I ran away before taking the picture, but it was okay. At least I remembered that moment. This is not to say that the point of the game is to put your phone down and be in the nature around you, if anything, the game looks at the cool wild animals it Exactly duplicate the experience of not being able to take pictures of in time. You might end up with a gray blobor photo, no photo at all, but the moment was still thrilling.

And the criteria set by Miller make a rough sense of the story the game is trying to tell. The pictures you take provide material for Miller’s ecological studies, and in that respect it is natural for him to want the largest and clearest view of Pokemon (but again, My Wailord photo doesn’t seem to be very useful). Art is not really part of the equation.

After all, Pokemon Snap is not a photo simulator and you can’t really enjoy it as one. It’s clearly more gamed as a system, and its purpose isn’t to encourage high-quality photography as much as enjoying a piece of life in the Pokemon universe that isn’t otherwise accessible yet. One of the joys of the franchise is to form a team of Pokemon and help them grow, but there is no good way to play with them or observe them in nature. A new generation of role-playing games, Sword and Shield, is approaching as wild Pokemon literally go wild and roam the previously barely visible tundra, compared to the rich world of Pokemon. Nothing Snap provides. Mantine swims at school, Aroran Raichu surfs on the tail and does a bell-lossom dance with him. All of them are superbly gorgeous. The photos come as an almost great retrofit.

