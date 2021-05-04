Google announces use of spam fighting AI





Google has announced the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help combat various types of spam. Internal estimates indicate that AI has the ability to block 99% of spam.

Unprecedented potential to fight spam

There are multiple forms of spam that Google fights at various points where Google interacts with web pages.

What Google has done is to create spam fighting artificial intelligence that explains that Google offers “unprecedented potential to revolutionize” spam fighting.

Google has focused its anti-spam algorithms on sensitive searches that are of particular importance to users, such as those related to important topics such as searching for medical testing sites.

“By combining our deep knowledge of spam with AI, we were able to build our own anti-spam AI that is very effective in catching both known and new spam trends last year.

For example, sites with auto-generated and scraped content have been reduced by more than 80% compared to a few years ago. “

Hacked site spam

Spamers hack sites and add new pages with links to other sites. The widespread site hacking that Google warns is called Japanese keyword hacking because it adds Japanese pages. You can also hijack your Google Search Console account.

Google claimed to have caught “most” spam generated by hacking the site. AI technology has been able to improve Google’s ability to capture it by more than 50%.

Three areas where Google blocks spam

Google has published a diagram outlining the three levels of encountering, diagnosing and rejecting spam.

Illustration: Three areas where Google blocks spam A diagram showing where Google AI blocks spam

Where Google blocks spam

Crawled SpamIndexedSpamSpam caught by manual ActionSpam was blocked before being indexed

Google Crawler (GoogleBot) is software that crawls the Internet, searches for web pages to be included in Google’s search index, and displays those pages in search results.

When the crawler itself encounters spam, it can catch it, so it never reaches the index.

Spam added via the Search Console Request Indexing Tool is also caught and discarded before it is included in Google’s Search Index.

Search index spam blocked before being ranked

These systems do not catch all spam, and some spam is included in Google’s search index. Whenever Google responds to search queries, Google scans web pages that are considered for ranking to find more spam.

Spam pages found at this level are used to create better anti-spam algorithms at the web crawl level.

Source of manual action

Google claims that these systems block 99% of spam from reaching users. Success is screened by manual action.

“We estimated that these automated systems would help keep more than 99% of search visits completely spam-free.

For the remaining small percentage, the team will take action manually and use the knowledge gained from it to further improve the automated system. “

Check site spam

Google has added poor review and shopping sites to its list of sites analyzed by AI tools. Google wants to reward detailed and useful content.

“… We wanted to ensure that we had the most useful information for our next purchase by rewarding content with more detailed research and useful information.”

AI-enhanced Google Spam Fight

AI tools were added sometime in 2020. It’s unclear how much this affected search results, but it’s possible that some sites have improved their rankings because previously ranked high-ranked spam sites have been removed.

It’s hard to say from our side how successful Google’s anti-spam measures are. Everyone has an anecdote about a spam site that is running away in Google rankings.

Quote

How to fight search spam on Google in 2020

