iOS 14.6: Fidelity Apple Music Plan and all the other rumors I’ve heard so far





iOS 14 will get some new features in the next release.

James Martin / CNET

Apple finally released its big iOS 14.5 update last week, with the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, the ability to stop the app from tracking you for advertising purposes, and four different Siri voices. It brings many new features such as the ability to choose from (how to do this) Download iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 now). But that doesn’t prevent us from anticipating Apple’s next operating system update, iOS 14.6.

iOS 14.6 is likely to be a much smaller update than 14.5, but it still brings some useful new features (including the rumored fidelity Apple Music layer) and bug fixes. If you can’t wait for the general release, you can download it as a public beta now. The method is explained below.

Here’s what you know about iOS 14.6 so far: We also collected all the rumors about upcoming iOS 15 updates.

Read more: Best iPhone New Features in iOS 14

Currently playing: Watch this: What’s new in iOS 14.5

5:18

When is the release date of iOS 14.6?

iOS 14 was first launched in September, prior to the release of the iPhone 12. New versions of Apple’s mobile operating system typically arrive once a month, including new features and bug fixes. However, iOS 14.5 was a bigger update than usual, and it took about three months to arrive.

The latest version of Apple’s operating system, iOS 14.6, is now available in public beta. This means that you can download it, but Apple is still working on it before the final release, so it may contain some bugs. We do not recommend downloading the beta version to your regular device.

Apple hasn’t announced when it will release a new version of iOS, but there are some clues that can be traced. The final version of iOS 14.6 by May, especially as this is likely to be a minor update, as the public beta will be available on April 23 and the release will be released almost once a month. Will be released. In addition, Apple will announce iOS 15 at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

You can download iOS 14.6 as a public beta now.

How do I download Patrick Holland / CNET iOS 14.6 Public Beta?

If you want to download iOS 14.6 Public Beta and try out some new features (it’s recommended to download it on a device you don’t normally use, as it may have bugs), you need to sign it first Towards Apple’s beta software program. To do this, go to beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram and[サインアップ]Click. You must enter your Apple ID and password and accept the terms of use. Tap iOS and click “Register Apple Device” in “Getting Started”. From there you will find more instructions on how to do so.

Once you join the program[設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to and when you see iOS 14.6 Public Beta,[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click.

How can I download iOS 14.6 once it is generally available?

Once released, you will be notified that iOS 14.6 is available and will be prompted to download it. Alternatively, you can do the following:

1. Open the Settings app.

2.[一般]Choose.

3.[ソフトウェアアップデート]Tap.

The device connects to Apple’s server and prompts you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When the device reboots, iOS 14.6 will run. (See here for complete instructions on preparing your phone and downloading iOS 14.)

Which devices are compatible with iOS 14.6?

iOS 14.6 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14. Generally, these include iPhone 6S ($ 250 on Best Buy) to iPhone 12, iPhone SE ($ 160 on eBay) and a seventh device. geniPod Touch ($ 150 on Amazon). Click here for a complete list of iOS 14 compatible devices.

You can download iOS 14.6 from iPhone 12 to iPhone 6S in this picture.

What new features does Sarah Tew / CNET iOS 14.6 include?

I’m still not sure about the new features that iOS 14.6 brings. Again, iOS 14.5 was a bigger update with many new features, so this is smaller and may focus more on internal changes. The beta download page says “It contains bug fixes and improvements.”

There are some rumors about what is included in iOS 14.6.

Better beta tools

The beta version of iOS 14.6 includes tools that allow app developers and public beta testers to upgrade to iOS release candidates without removing the developer or beta profile. Before iOS 14.5 was released, developers had the option of upgrading their devices to iOS 14.5 release candidates or to the beta version of iOS 14.6.[設定]of[ソフトウェアアップデート]Under the menu you can find this option new[利用可能]There is a section.

Apple Music Hi-Fi Support

iOS 14.6 has the potential to bring a new hi-fi audio streaming layer to Apple Music. The rumor was first reported by the music site Hits Daily Doubleon on April 29, citing the label’s sources. On May 1st, 9to5Mac detected the code added to the music app in the first iOS 14.6 beta. This code refers to previously unsupported Dolby Atmos and Dolby audio formats. The code seems to have been removed in the second beta, suggesting that Apple wants to hide the code from users. High fidelity streaming could help Apple Music compete with Spotify. Spotify announced in February that it would add a high fidelity tier later this year.

We will update this story as more details become available.

For more information, check out how to download iOS 14.5 and some of the best hidden features of iPhone found in iOS 14. Make sure your iPhone and iPad are ready before updating the OS.

