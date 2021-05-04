Disney’s new cruise ship gives you a whole new Star Wars experience





Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge debuts at Disney Wish in 2022

Disney courtesy

There is another reason to celebrate May 4th. Disney has just announced a whole new Star Wars experience. This time, but in that sea.

On April 29, Disney Cruise Line announced Disney Wish, the latest cruise ship currently under construction in Germany and scheduled to embark on its first voyage in June 2022. Vehicle attractions like those found in Disney Parks, like hybrid water coasters. Aquamouth guides the rider over 700 feet of water pipes around the ship’s upper deck, with a story similar to Mickey and Minnie’s runaway railroad rides. It is currently open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando and will open next year. At Disneyland.

But for Star Wars fans, there’s a special experience you won’t find at any other Disney facility (or anywhere else on the planet). The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge is an adult-only cocktail bar where guests can feel like they’re on a luxury starship while cruising in space.

The space is completely unique and can only be found on the Disney Cruise Line, Laura Cabo, Creative Portfolio Executive at Disney Imagineering, told Forbes. She added that it would be a very elegant, luxurious and sophisticated adult space, but once you enter it, you’ll be hooked on a special custom-made media. The space’s virtual window shows a planet like Batu, where the Star Wars Black Spire Outpost is located. Galaxy Edge is located at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Tatooine, home of Luke Skywalker. Mustafar, home of Darth Vader. Holographic displays holographic models of other nearby ships in the universe and enhances immersiveness.

Riding in the Hyperspace Lounge, guests can enjoy what’s called an interactive tasting experience and a special drink inspired by the movie with the release of Disney Cruise Line. The space is designed to look like a luxury Star Cruiser like the Dryden Vos ship in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

This spaceflight voyage takes guests to iconic locations in the Republic, Empire, and First Order eras, with guests drinking galactic formulations. In the release, hyperspace jumps will be used to move from planet to planet, with sensational scenes shipping panoramic viewports to each stop.

On board, there is also a technologically advanced Marvel restaurant and an adult-only beauty and beast-themed lounge. Reservations for Disney Wish sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida to the Bahamas will begin on May 27, 2021.

At the Galactic Star Cruiser Atrium, guests can interact with the ship’s crew

Disney / Lucasfilm

But today there is a lot of Star Wars news. May 4th, there may be an informal Star Wars holiday with you, inspired by the iconic franchise. The Walt Disney Company has also released a preview of Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser, an immersive two-day hotel experience at Walt Disney World. It creates the feeling that the guest is in the middle of the galaxy and is on a luxury spaceship. It features lightsaber lessons and the ability to operate the ship’s navigation and defense systems. The experience is estimated to cost more than $ 1,000 a day per guest and will begin in 2022.

