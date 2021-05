Township innovations provide real-world solutions

Team Captured has created a social and business networking mobile app.

After a three-day online hackathon to shed light on township technology solutions, three top performance teams emerge as winners of a challenge co-hosted by digital innovation hub Africa Beyond 4IR (AB4IR) with Liquid Intelligent Technologies. Did.

The award-winning teams Captured (1st), Ubunifu (2nd) and My Universe (3rd) won the top three awards, with innovative digital solutions winning R15 000, R10000 and R 5000 respectively.

The purpose of the hackathon at Tsuwane South TVET College in April is to encourage young people to participate in the discovery of solution-driven technologies to solve current challenges and strengthen digital entrepreneurship in townships. It was that.

Captured has developed a social networking application that integrates multiple media platforms into one social and business-centric platform. Ubunifu has created a mobile app that allows content creators to upload content, increase platform awareness and connect with their brand. The My Universe app connects users to artisan and professional service providers.

I was impressed by the energy and depth of knowledge of the participants. Ben Roberts, Group Technology and Innovation Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has shown their dedication and is proud of the achievements and possibilities presented by all participants.

It was amazing to interact and unleash raw talent as they sought to grow the creative industries and create new solutions to foster creativity in the township community.

More than 250 registrants gathered for this event, from which 20 participants were selected and divided into groups to participate in the challenge.

Katlego Matshwi, one of the members of the Captured team, said: This event was a special learning platform for me. It allowed me to interact with and collaborate with like-minded innovators to develop solutions that could have a positive impact on the growth of the creative sector and contribute to the economy. Anyone who wants to find a viable solution or industry problem in the creative industry should attend the AB4IR Hackathon.

AB4IR CEO Kelebogile Molopyane is proud to be one of the few digital hubs to host a digital innovation hackathon in Gauteng. In particular, we are paying attention to the development of the creative industries.

Initiatives like these facilitate engagement and collaboration between students, professionals and institutions to develop innovative and cost-effective real-world solutions and enhance collaboration in the creative industry. The Hackathon Initiative focused not only on the current challenges of the creative industry, but also on the development of future solutions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos