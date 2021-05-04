Long Island City-based nonprofit partner with Google to provide ex-prisoners with digital skills training – QNS.com





Under a new partnership between Google and the Fortune Society, nearly 10,000 previously imprisoned people will be provided with the computer skills they need to re-employ.

A Long Island City-based nonprofit participates in the Growth Career Readiness for Reentry program, an initiative to provide free digital skills and job preparation training to previously imprisoned individuals as part of their Second Chance Month. ..

Program training focuses on how to apply for a job online and create a resume, along with more advanced topics such as entrepreneurship and business budget. Each year, 600,000 Americans escape imprisonment and face barriers to re-entry into the workforce. According to the Fortune Society, which advocates on behalf of 9,000 individuals involved in justice in the city of New York, the unemployment rate of returnees is five times the national average, and black returnees are systematically racist. We are experiencing even higher rates for. Year.

Individuals involved in justice often have large deficits when it comes to digital literacy. The pandemic revealed these deficiencies in a way that was unimaginable before COVID, said Dr. Ronald F. Day, vice president of programming at the Fortune Society. The Fortune Society is honored to partner with Google to help participants improve their digital literacy skills and their ability to secure and maintain sustainable jobs on their living wages.

The increasingly digital nature of work presents another challenge to the re-entry of the workforce. Nearly 82% of middleweight jobs in the United States require digital skills, making the hiring process difficult for people who lose access to technology while in prison.

Malika Saada Saar, global human rights director for YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, seeks to re-employ formerly imprisoned individuals and increase their financial potential due to lack of access to digital skills and job coaching. He states that he will suffer serious disadvantages when he does. We are excited to work with program partners who have demonstrated true expertise and leadership to support successful re-entry through digital skills training for men and women affected by imprisonment, mothers and fathers. ..

Alongside other program partners, Fortune Society has worked with Google to identify the needs of returnees and create five program learning paths. Basics, Job Hunting, Job Hunting, Online Safety, Getting Started with Job Hunting Skills for the Next Step. The Fortune Society integrates this curriculum into existing employment preparation programs and provides employment placement support to help learners place in paid apprenticeship programs and jobs.

The program combines Google’s Applied Digital Skills curriculum with partner-led workshop videos and project-based learning to meet the wide range of re-entry needs. The program is part of Google’s commitment to racial equality and is based on the company’s continued investment in criminal justice reform. Since 2015, Google has donated more than $ 40 million to nonprofits promoting criminal justice reform and $ 60 million to organizations working to increase access to hands-on learning in computer science. doing.

Thanks to Google, our participants are ready to compete in this highly competitive job market, Mr Day said. Our clients are excellent when the opportunity is offered. This benefits participants, their families, and the community as a whole.

Nonprofits training re-entrants can join the Grow with Google Partner Program for free access to resources, workshop materials, and hands-on help.

