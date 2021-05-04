Tsangs Group signs collaboration agreement with HBK project division





Hong Kong, May 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Tsangs Group announces successful collaboration agreement with HBK Project Division (“HBK”) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 4, 2021 Did. The deal aims to launch a joint Tech and Innovation fund for potential start-ups in the Middle East, Central Asia, the subcontinent and Africa to empower industry 4.0 and the wave of disruptive emerging technologies. I am aiming.

HBK by Sheikh Hamadbin Harifabin Mohammed Arnahan to handle project investments and enter into JV partnerships with partners to present viable and interesting projects with sustainability, human empowerment and job creation. It was established. With this collaboration, HBK and the Tsangs Group are embarking on an incredible journey to embark on a truly global mission to find, train and improve innovative engineers.

“We are very pleased to work with Tsangs Group for this historic Technology Innovation Fund, and Patrick and Tsangs Group’s investment and partnership to develop a truly disruptive technology startup. I am very excited to see my passion and dedication, “commented Sheikh Hamad Bin. Khalifa bin Mohammed al-Nahyan, Chairman and Founder of HBK.

“HBK and the Tsangs Group share the belief that game-changing technology can boost people and the economy. The proposed fund is the first of its kind and sector agnostic,” said HBK. Group CEO Anwar Hussein commented.

“We are very pleased that HBK will bring about great synergies as one of the first collaborations in the Middle East. Our vision and core values ​​are very closely linked. We are a global strength. We strongly believe in co-investment and partnerships with us. Networks and expertise will create value and change to make the world a better place, “commented Patrick Tsang, Chairman of the Tsangs Group.

About HBK Project Division

The HBK Projects Division (Hamadbin Harifa Projects Division) is to enter into a JV partnership with partners to handle project investments and present viable and interesting projects with sustainability and job creation. Founded by Harifabin Mohammed Arnahan.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed al Nahyang is an experienced business leader with a proven track record of success over the last 20 years, across regions and including most segments of the business. His style of leadership is often described as visionary, innovative and inspirational.

For more information, please visit https://www.hbkdop.org/.

About the Tsangs group

Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in London, Beijing and Shenzhen, we are a China-focused single family office investing globally in sector- and location-independent investments and special occasions. ..

We also provide our customers with strategic advisory as a bridge between China and the world. We help Chinese companies acquire foreign companies and help foreign companies navigate China.

We are proud of our roots in China and Asia, leveraging Chinese traditions, making long-term plans and using Western and modern financial and legal structure engineering to take advantage of the West and East. I will do it. In addition, we regularly end opportunities through IPOs and trade sales.

For more information, please visit https://www.tsangsgroup.co.

For more information:

Tsangs GroupAzumi Ashley + 852 2361 3919[email protected]

HBK DOPSara Heddid[email protected]

Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502708/Tsangs_Group_logo.jpg

Related Links

Source Tsangs group

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos