Windows 10 update will completely remove Adobe Flash Player in July





With the new Windows 10 update, Adobe Flash Player has been completely removed and is no longer supported.

Microsoft finally ended support for Adobe Flash Player in December. Also, the fall Windows 10 update removed Adobe Flash Player from the device before the software reached the end of support, but Microsoft has taken other steps to keep customers safe, in June. I’m removing the Flash component from Windows through another published update. After update.

Beginning in June, “Update to remove Adobe Flash Player” (also known as update KB4577586) is included in the preview update for Windows 10, version 1809 and later, and for all subsequent cumulative updates. included. As of July, this update is included in the latest cumulative update for Windows 10, version 1607, and version 1507. It is also included in the monthly rollups and SecurityOne updates for Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard. , Described in the post.

The latest major Windows 10 update, version 21H1, will also arrive sometime this spring (everything you know about the Windows 10 Spring 2021 update is here). According to the post, that update will remove Flash.

If you want to remove Flash manually, you can always deploy the update by searching the Microsoft Update Catalog.

The final death of Flash is not surprising. In 2017, Microsoft, along with Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Mozilla, announced plans to end support for Flash by December 2020.

If you need to use Adobe Flash Player on your Windows device after the update, you have two options. Reset the device to a previous system restore point (must be created on the device before applying the original fall update). , Or reinstall the Windows operating system, but do not apply the update.

