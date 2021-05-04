Even Google employees can’t unlock their personal Gmail account





(Photo by Jay Wennington of Unsplash)

Locking out of your Gmail account can be frustrating if you don’t have a clear explanation of why it happened. But more worrisome, you will never regain access to your email and you may be forced to look for an alternative.

Game publisher Mike Rose tweeted a record of a live chat he recently experienced on Google Support after his Gmail account was locked for “suspicious activity.” Rose met without any support, hoping for an explanation and a way to unlock his account.

Tweet

Rose started a live chat with Google Workspace Support, and a supporter named Daniel explained, “Unfortunately there is no tool for troubleshooting personal email.” That may not be so surprising to everyone, but Daniel goes on to admit, “I locked myself out of myself a few months ago, but I’m still locked out to this day.”

What are the chances for the rest of us if Google employees can’t even unlock their personal Gmail account? “These accounts have very strong security measures, so if you have an older account, it’s almost impossible to access it again,” Daniel continued. So the good news is that security is very strong, but if it’s important to never lose access to emails, contacts, and files stored on Google’s services, revisit your reliance on Gmail. Worth to do.

Editor’s recommendation

However, this support chat has at least a happy ending. Rose understood how to unlock his account and shared the steps with Daniel. Hopefully Daniel was able to repeat the process of unlocking his account. Daniel ended the chat by saying, “I’m really happy because these things aren’t usually happy endings. As you can imagine.”

Get our best story!

Sign up for What’s New Now to deliver top stories to your inbox every morning

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos