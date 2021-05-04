How the explosive growth of data is driving technological innovation in the financial sector





The reality of the explosive growth of data has revolutionized the way the industry does business. As life has moved more and more online, digital processes have become embedded in everything we do. Along with this, most organizations today recognize that data stores are the most valuable asset, and in order to gain more important insights, they can capture, process, and enhance this data more quickly. I’m looking for a way to analyze it.

The financial services sector is a prime example of challenges and valuable petascale data. On the one hand, banking mainframes in the second half of the 20th century have evolved into core banking systems with workarounds that allow them to operate in the new century, which relies on complex legacy infrastructures for many organizations. It came to be. Meanwhile, as known as an early adopter of business and new technologies for many years, financial services have specifically sought new scalable technologies to monitor and make available data store explosions. ..

As a result of the growth of digital transformation and online banking, the financial sector is increasingly turning to automation to replace previously manual or semi-automatic processes. Automated processes help make it easier to work with legacy systems. And the terabytes to petabytes of data generated by these processes are essential to the success of your organization. Large data stores generated by automation are enhanced with external data sources to train machine learning algorithms and provide artificial intelligence to provide additional insights into decision making while teams perform a large number of tasks. Scale up for processing.

One company that has helped financial services organizations tackle this growing data challenge is SQream, the developer of the petascale analytics acceleration platform. From providing personalized customer service with customer micro-segmentation to risk identification and management with more accurate analysis, from operational optimization to stricter compliance regulation with improved reporting of success reports for financial services use cases. It depends on the enrichment of data until the response. Archived data from your organization’s existing and external databases, tapes added to your data lake, all of which should be captured, processed, and analyzed in the shortest possible time, as part of your analytical landscape. ..

In today’s digital environment, an agile approach to quickly access key insights and do business is the only way to stay competitive and satisfy your customers. The requirement to be able to extend, upgrade, and guarantee a secure network means that organizations need to adopt new ways of working.

Read the new Industry Focus Pamphlet for SQream, Data Boom, or Data Bust. Analytical challenges and solutions in the financial sector. Learn how some organizations are responding to these growing analytical challenges and turning data spikes into their greatest assets. The entire Industry Focus Pamphlet can be downloaded here.

SQream will also host a webinar on Wednesday, May 12th, at 11:30 am EST. This webinar explores the challenges of data analysis in the financial sector and delves into specific use cases.

